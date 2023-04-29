The practical benefits of the ePA will convince

Funke Mediengruppe: Mr. Lauterbach, when was the last time you saw a doctor? And how satisfied were you with the status of digitization?

Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach: I see doctors very often, even when I’m not sick. These are colleagues or friends. I am often asked to provide a second opinion. Today, most people experience digitization in healthcare as a disappointment. The situation is completely unsatisfactory.

From 2024, going to the doctor should change radically: Every German citizen should get a digital patient file. Anyone who does not want this must expressly object. This puts patients and doctors under a lot of pressure.

I see it differently. Both sides want to benefit from the advantages. The doctors, because they can diagnose and treat better, less paper bureaucracy. And the patients have the same interest. You want the doctor to be able to coordinate your medication at a glance so that there are no dangerous interactions. They also want their test results to be available quickly and to be able to access them at any time. The findings on the smartphone will be desired. The practical benefits of the digital patient file will convince most of them.

Blood samples, X-rays, ultrasound images: Many patients are annoyed by unnecessary multiple examinations. Can you guarantee that this will really change?

The number of unnecessary double examinations has already decreased. The problem lies elsewhere today: Many doctors are annoyed that too much is documented on paper, that there is no reliable exchange, that laboratory data comes far too late. And also about the fact that with new patients they often do not know which medications and therapies have already been used.

Patients should decide for themselves who can access their data. How exactly should this be regulated?

If I, as a patient, do not want my dentist to see which psychotherapist I am being treated by because of a severe psychosis, I must be able to deny the dentist access to this data. That must be easy to do. It will also be possible to deny access altogether. We will design the data protection rules in such a way that they are practicable for patients and doctors in everyday life. But the patient still has to remain in control of his data. The patient file is and remains a voluntary application.

Does that mean you don’t yet know exactly how this is supposed to work?

Ultimately, of course, data protection must not lead to the data not being used in the first place. We will therefore set up a committee for the new digital agency that will take technical, ethical, medical and data protection aspects into account in the run-up to the planning of technical solutions. The data protection officer and the Federal Office for Information Security will be particularly involved in this. The aim is to give high priority to data protection and still make the system suitable for everyday use. To do this, we need faster decisions that are based on the needs of doctors and citizens.

Will all data usage options be available at launch?

We are taking a step-by-step approach: From January 1, 2024, the electronic prescription will be binding, and from autumn 2024 we will be implementing the further developed patient file with the digital medication overview.

To be honest, do you trust every patient in Germany to be digitally fit enough? Her own mother is 88 years old…

If she can’t, we would help her. Patients also benefit from the possibilities of the digital patient file if they cannot use it themselves – simply because as a patient you no longer have to worry about registering and managing authorizations if you don’t want to. In principle, you only have to decide at the outset what is more important to you: the minimal risk of an unauthorized person hacking your personal data, or the daily benefit of better medical care. I assume that the vast majority of doctors will advise their patients not to contradict the patient file.

Who explains to people how to deal with the new patient file?

Doctors and insurance companies will inform and advise patients. And when the electronic patient file starts for everyone, we will do a nationwide information campaign.

What about old findings and therapies? Does the ten-year-old X-ray image also go into the file?

We have to be realistic. It will hardly be possible to digitize the entire medical history. This is not necessary either. However, important findings – especially the new ones – have to be digitized. That is the job of doctors. We will additionally reward the initial filling of the patient file.

In the future, patient data will be made available in pseudonymised form for scientists and pharmaceutical companies. Data protection experts expect that in the case of patients with particularly rare diseases, conclusions can quickly be drawn about the individual person…

Rare disease patients rely on the use of data more than any other patient. Because this has not been possible up to now, we have a huge research deficit in Germany. That needs to change. In addition, the pseudonymised data will not be released. Only research on this data is possible in a secure environment – and only on request with a clear description of the research purpose. But it is also clear that if a company unlawfully identifies a patient, criminal law must apply.

What access do the health insurance companies have to the data? Do patients with certain risk factors have to expect a warning email from their insurance company in the near future?

The health insurance companies only have access to the billing data, but not to the MEDICAL data of the electronic patient file. And that will remain so. Nevertheless, it could make sense to use the digital data to identify patients with special risk factors and then to inform them about impending diseases. For example, the risk of cancer or heart attack with existing genetic risk factors.

When will the digital laws come into the cabinet?

As soon as possible. The two laws are being discussed in parallel. I expect to do that before the summer break.

In order to use digital data optimally, many rely on artificial intelligence. What role will AI play in future patient care?

With the help of “deep learning”, i.e. a self-training process for recognizing complex patterns, it is already possible to identify the early stages of skin cancer, for example. There is also AI that can use blood analysis to determine the risk factors for chronic diseases. Artificial intelligence can sometimes be better than a trained specialist. However, the best results are achieved with a combination of an artificial and a doctor. Research is progressing rapidly here.

What about generative AI, question-answer systems like ChatGPT?

Generative AI systems like ChatGPT are incredibly versatile. You will be able to develop medical findings based on health data. You will even be able to diagnose or estimate prognosis based on existing findings. And they will be able to theoretically run through therapies in comparison with a huge but anonymous collective of patients and answer questions such as: How likely is it that this drug will work in this specific patient? Completely new possibilities are opening up here.

In the future, the AI ​​will take care of the initial diagnosis in the emergency room?

I don’t want to speculate about that. But there are already programs in which you enter findings and then name the probable diagnosis. As with ChatGPT, the latest study results and other information could soon be included. I assume that there will soon be programs in which a patient verbally explains symptoms, findings and previous treatments and then gets an assessment of his illness and even possible therapy suggestions from the AI.

Therein lies a danger. Who can guarantee me that the AI ​​will not deliver any life-threatening misdiagnoses?

We absolutely need to regulate the use of AI systems like ChatGPT in healthcare. They must be verified and reliable. We also need to ensure that the data cannot be misused. It must not be the case that we perfectly protect the data of German patients as part of the digital patient file, but the same data is used and possibly misused by American companies with the help of commercial AI chat applications. I would therefore prefer that we in Germany take more AI research into our own hands.

How do you intend to regulate ChatGPT in the healthcare space?

Above all, we must hurry: ChatGPT and other AI bots are likely to be extremely attractive to patients once these applications are developed. Many will want to use this. My concern is that in this way a wild offer will develop on the net that is completely unregulated. I see a need for action there.

Care robots, AI-controlled stuffed animals for dementia patients: will this become the standard in Germany?

It depends on the benefit. The humanoid robot entertaining the old lady with dementia – these are not valuable developments. On the other hand, it would help more if the WiFi worked so well in all care facilities that one could work with digital data at all.

Digital health applications are a growing market. Is Germany using the potential?

We’re well on our way. But we mustn’t assume a false sense of security. The USA, China, Canada, Israel and Great Britain are pushing ahead and can quickly overtake Germany. When it comes to investments in AI, we are already falling behind: only about one percent of global investments in AI end up in Germany. The trend will only reverse when we have an internationally competitive data infrastructure and the legal framework that allows both university and private research to access this data. We have to take care of that.