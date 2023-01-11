The presentation of the “Gym Project 2.0 – Notice: #Conciliamo” will be held on Friday at 10.30 in the Ecosistem Multimedia Room, which sets the basis for protecting the worker’s health through the promotion of correct lifestyles as highlighted by the Ministry of Health in the guidelines on physical activity.

The benefits of this project for companies should not be underestimated, derived from the increase in productivity due to greater well-being and improvement in the health and mood of employees.

He will be introduced by Salvatore Mazzotta, CEO of Ecosistem, followed by speeches by: Tommaso De Pace, President of the Association for Financing Projects and Territories; Sabatino Iannazzo,

Programmer; Maria Rosaria Cimino, Nutritionist Biologist; Alessandro Ferraro, Specialist in Cardiology; Roberto Exchange, President of Asd Performance-Officine del Corpo; Davide Piraino, Osteopath and Physiotherapist; the journalist Paolo Giura will moderate.