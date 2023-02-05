news-txt”>

According to what has been learned, Mariella Enoc, president of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, resigned. She had been in office since 2015 and was confirmed until the approval of the 2023 financial statements.

“In recent days I met the Secretary of State and on Saturday afternoon the Holy Father and I told them that I thought it would be useful for the good of the hospital to bring forward the end of my mandate to be able to ensure that the large undertaking of a new site on the Gianicolo was undertaken by whoever would have had the responsibility for its fulfilment”. He says so in a statement Mariella Enoc. “The hospital is experiencing a moment of great growth and many initiatives underway and I therefore believe that we can understand that mine is an act of responsibility and love for the Child Jesus. At this moment the closeness of the Saint helps me a lot Father”.