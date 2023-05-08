The press room of the Central Tennis Stadium is named after Gianni Clerici. Cozzoli: “It is in the memories of all of us and now also in the heart of the Foro Italico”

“Oh well, I’m a rich man who lived happily playing tennis. I do journalism not for money, but because I enjoy going out to see some tournaments.”

This is the sentence at the bottom of the plaque which names the Press Room of the Central Tennis Stadium at the Foro Italico after the journalist Gianni Clerici, the “scribe”, who passed away on 6 June.

The plaque that will inextricably link Clerici’s memory to the space that will welcome journalists from all over the world during the Internazionali BNL d’Italia tennis matches was unveiled by the President and CEO of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli, the professor. Giuliano Amato, Nicola Pietrangeli and the Mayor of Jesi, Lorenzo Fiordelmondo.

“He loved tennis and journalism, this title combines his two greatest passions” began the President and CEO of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli. “Gianni Clerici was one of the great protagonists of Italian and world tennis, thanks to his pen and his verve with which he told generations of fans about the charm of tournaments around the world and the emotions of tennis players. He is in the hearts and in his parents’ memory, he would have said, “aficionados.” Now – concluded Cozzoli – it is also in the heart of the Foro Italico, with this plaque attesting to its vivid memory”.

“Gianni Clerici was a multifaceted figure: historian, journalist, commentator, athlete and also poet – he underlined Julian Amato -. He embodied the dimension of tennis as an art and also as an element inherent in the culture of our country. He has given so much to this sport not only in stories and reports, but also in historical research, as evidenced by his commitment to the rediscovery and enhancement of the balette”.

Just the balette, leather balls dating back to the Renaissance found in Jesi and which were used for the game of “pallacorda”, will be exhibited in the Sala Lounge of the Centrale for the entire duration of the tournament. “Gianni Clerici wanted to found the Club delle Balette in our city – explained the mayor of Jesi, Lorenzo Fiordelmondo -. It was an official of our archives who read an article by Clerici on the ancestors of tennis balls and re-evaluated these “pearls” that our city can now boast“. “Bringing them to Rome today and keeping them on display for the entire duration of the Internationals is our way of thanking and remembering Gianni Clerici” he added Carla Saveri, Deputy Vice President of the Club delle Balette di Jesi, founded by the journalist and of which he was Honorary President.

“Anyone approaching tennis, both as an enthusiast and as a journalist, should first go through Gianni Clerici’s “Tennis Bible” – he has declared Nicholas Pietrangeli the only Italian, together with Clerici, to have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame –. I met Gianni even before he approached the world of journalism. We could talk hours and hours about him and how much he gave to tennis. However, the important thing is to remember him and I thank Vito Cozzoli and Sport e Salute for having wanted to dedicate a piece of the Foro Italico to him”.