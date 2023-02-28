Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a chronic disease of the stomach and intestines that affects up to 15% of the population. It causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas and diarrhea. Approximately 10-20% of adults worldwide experience symptoms that may be associated with IBS, with women and adults under the age of 50 being more vulnerable to developing IBS. This common functional bowel disorder is the most recognized cause of gastrointestinal visits and one of the most commonly diagnosed gastrointestinal conditions. It can affect a wide range of ages and economic, social and ethnic groups: this translates into a significant economic burden on the health care system of all nations. IBS symptoms can be triggered by chronic stress, anxiety, depression and smoking. But it is also true that those affected by IBS can develop anxious, depressive or mixed disorders due to poor quality of life, which affects both their diet and personal relationships or everyday activities.

Untreated psychiatric disorders among IBS patients also place strains on healthcare systems due to the increased frequency and length of hospital stays. Chronic diseases such as IBS are also known to be associated with occupational impairment and associated economic burdens for patients and their families. New research from the University of Missouri School of Medicine has established a link between IBS and mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression and even suicidal ideation. This study looked at more than 1.2 million IBS patient admissions from 4,000 US hospitals over a three-year period and found that more than 38 percent suffered from anxiety and more than 27 percent from depression. The prevalence of psychiatric problems, including bipolar disorder, suicidal ideation/trying, and eating disorders was significantly higher in the IBS patient population than in the general adult population. Research highlights the need for health care professionals to evaluate and treat associated psychiatric comorbidities in patients with IBS.

There can obviously be psychological reasons that can be the cause or root of the problem, and not just “characteristic” reasons that often stigmatize these patients. People with IBS are generally classified as hypersensitive, perfectionist, non-cluttered, and in any case with various shades of systematic and methodical actions, as if they have a variant of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Science, however, has not proven such a connection, nor has it proven that IBS is actually a form of obsession or compulsion, although it is known that patients with this disorder worsen their symptoms if they are subjected to various forms of mental stress. Studies conducted in the past through interviews or specific questionnaires have revealed that in an average of 35% of people with IBS there is a history of family abuse understood as mistreatment; and that on average in 12-18% of them there is also some form of sexual abuse carried out in childhood or adolescence.

Zahid Ijaz Tarar, MD, associate professor of medicine, explained: “One possible explanation is the so-called brain-gut axis. We have long suspected that brain-gut axis dysfunction is bidirectional, such that IBS symptoms influence anxiety and depression, and on the other hand, psychiatric factors cause IBS symptoms. Medical professionals must treat both ends of the shaft. I often tell my patients who have IBS, that if they have any kind of psychological stress, it will express itself in one form or another, The membrane of the mesentery that holds the intestines together has one of the largest collections of nerve cells in the body. When those nerves become deranged, they lead to nervousness in and around the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in symptoms of IBS. The resulting decline in the patient’s quality of life can lead to wrong life choices, such as smoking or alcohol abuse and even drug abuse or drug addiction. Early assessment and treatment of both IBS and associated psychiatric conditions are therefore essential.”

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

