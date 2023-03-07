Home Health The price of food is not a sign of quality
Health

The price of food is not a sign of quality

by admin
The price of food is not a sign of quality


Know what’s inside? According to Thilo Bode, quality seals are often an illusion of transparency.
Image: Oliver Schwarzwald

The price of food is not a sign of quality, says Foodwatch founder Thilo Bode. The same applies to information on the contents of packaging – some things in product tests would have “blown him away”.

Mr. Bode, my shopping basket usually looks like this: products that are as unprocessed as possible, regional as possible, lots of plant-based products, organic if possible. So far I thought that I was shopping relatively healthy with it. What do you mean?

There is a considerable lack of transparency with all these foods. You can hardly or not at all judge the quality. Be it with vegetables, where we do not know under what conditions they were grown; then the vegan foods, which are often highly processed and sometimes have problematic additives. Organic has clear advantages: no mineral fertilizers, no use of pesticides. But organic food can be highly unorganic. The production of an organic beef steak may emit more greenhouse gases than a conventional one, and the labeling of processed organic food is just as opaque as that of non-organic. There is little or no way to avoid the non-information and misinformation.

See also  【Game Trial】KONAMI Classic Ninja Turtles Game Collection 13 Games with Additional Features‧Precious Information- ezone.hk - Game Anime- E-Sports Games

You may also like

Health situation of women in Germany

Cospito asks the Milan judges for house arrest...

March 8, psychology can help equal opportunities and...

Fedez, this is what the rebound effect of...

NEW: Original Indian Ashwagandha for the psyche and...

German Cancer Society certifies oncological center at EvKB...

AUSL Modena – World Obesity Day, Modena data...

Fennel seeds for weight loss and more, lots...

Bladder infection: Quick help for a sore bladder

Carabiniere shoots and kills a man, wounds a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy