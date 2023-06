breaking latest news

A highly political procession, especially after the division between the mayor and vice mayor on the patronage of the event. Prime Minister Meloni’s latest squeezes are also in the sights. Lagalla: “We would be in the Middle Ages if we were against homosexuals”. Godmothers of this year Beatrice Quinta and Massimo Milani. Testimonial Beppe Fiorello. Kisses, dances and bondage. Also present was the former mayor Leoluca Orlando

Rosaura Bonfardino 24 June 2023

