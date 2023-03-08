US intelligence calls into question a group of opponents of Putin for the sabotage of Nord Stream, however he adds that there is no evidence of official collusion with Kiev. German investigators — writes The time — are instead interested in a mysterious yacht, with raiders on board. The «mother-boat» used for a daring and destabilizing manoeuvre. They are preliminary conclusions that give way to the contenders to deny, accuse, dance with the versions.

For some of these cases the focus was on the Volunteer Corp led by a Russian neo-Nazi, Denis Kasputin: ambiguous figure, with precedents, who lived for a time in Germany and then joined the fight against the invaders in Ukraine. He claimed responsibility for the Bryansk raid and is a suspect in the Malofeev affair, with a magnetic bomb placed under the target’s car. He has all the air of the “flag” behind which to hide, very exposed, with a name and a public face.

The pipeline explosions, however, appear to be the result of professional action, for this reason there were suspicions of the involvement of secret services or military apparatuses. Does a nucleus of opponents, without support, have these abilities? Legitimate doubt. How did they conduct the action? Did they undergo specific training? And where did they find logistical support? The US intelligence report does not provide details. The time offers a fascinating version: to place the bombs ad a team of 6, including a woman and a doctor, who arrived aboard a yacht that departed from Rostock on 6 September, chartered in Poland by a company of two Ukrainians and returned after the mission. Probable use of false documents. Details, they claim, collected by German investigators. With a recent queue: between January 18 and 20 police searched the vessel suspected of carrying the bombs. They are cues that push towards the gray area. See also High blood pressure, you risk a heart attack: stop eating these foods immediately

In many conflicts there is always an opaque component, made up of clandestine operations, with the use of expendable characters. If a mission goes wrong you can dump the enforcers, distance yourself, deny any report. The dissidents, the exiles, the opponents, the splitters are the tools. It is the modus operandi used by governments or guerrilla movements. Remember the anti-Castroists armed by the CIA (they bombed jets and hotels), the Black September fedayeen, the internal enemies of the ayatollahs supported by the Mossad, the Russian “out of control” killers who struck in Europe or those who planted bombs in apartment blocks of Buynaksk, Moscow and Volgodonsk in September 1999, the strange cell that targeted the North Korean embassies. And therefore also an offshoot of the Ukrainian services that moves without Zelensky’s approval, or his tacit consent.

The nebula, at the same time, can be used by someone for infiltrate and play his game. Those who suspect a Western role may consider rebuilding the New York Times as a smokescreen which — importantly — does not blame Moscow, issue a warning to the Ukrainians (we know what you do), and perhaps anticipates new revelations on the dossier after those of Seymour Hersh with the accusations against the Americans. There is also room for provocations: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has not ruled out – among the hypotheses – a “false flag” operation, a gesture to blame Kiev. Moscow countered: the articles are distractions to protect the guilty. The day after the bang, Vladimir Putin indicated the “Anglo-Saxons” as authors. See also Mother child vaccinated for Covid, I believe in medicine - breaking latest news

All of this has the sea and its spaces as its theatre. In recent years, the fear of underwater shots carried by organizations not linked to states has grown, their military branch has tried to develop techniques and acquire material to open the maritime front. Even the narcos have invested in the sector to cover the transport of drugs. A few weeks ago a strange event occurred in Gdansk due to the activity of some “Spanish” divers who were arrested and let go, perhaps traffickers. So the alarm of Holland and Norway for their own maritime installations: in particular submarine cables or plants in the energy and wind sector. However, it is difficult for “independents” to be able to carry out such sophisticated actions. The threat, however, exists and the Nord Stream intrigue has confirmed how deep it is. In all senses.

