The probable formations of Holland-Italy: Retegui from 1′, the Oranje focus on Gakpo

Closing at least on the podium this edition of the Nations League. This is the goal of When e Italia, who will compete today in the final for 3rd and 4th place. The two teams are in a transitional phase and want to make up for the defeats against Croatia and Spain respectively, to then focus on qualifying for the next European Championships in the coming months. Appointment at 15.00 at the stadium The Grolsch Veste of Enschede, Mr. Glenn Nyberg leads the challenge.

HOW TO GET HOLLAND – 4-3-3 for Koeman with a defensive line placed in front of Noppert and formed by Dumfries, Geertruida, Van Dijk and Aké. Wieffer, De Jong and Koopmeiners will act in the nerve center of the field, in support of an attack trident with Malen and Lang on either side of Gakpo.

HOW TO ARRIVE IN ITALY – Mancini should return to a 4-3-3 formation, with various changes compared to the match against Spain. Donnarumma confirmed between the posts, with Toloi and Dimarco as full-backs in a defense completed in the center between Acerbi and Buongiorno. Median Cristante, assisted by Veratti and Pellegrini. Forward Retegui preferred to Immobile, while on the outside lanes space for Raspadori and Gnonto.