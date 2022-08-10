(Photo/Reuters)

Microsoft confirmed earlier on the official website that there is a bug in Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. If the user’s computer or server processor supports the latest Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (VAES) instruction set, it may cause some data in the system to appear. If it is damaged, it is recommended that users pay more attention and install corresponding security patches.

Processors that may cause the above bugs include Intel Core 10th generation and above processors, AMD Zen 4 architecture processors, and Intel’s third-generation IceLake-SP Xeon server processors.

Microsoft pointed out that this bug has actually been fixed in the Windows preview version released on May 24, 2022, and the security update on June 14, but Microsoft admitted that the related update will produce another bug, which will cause system performance to slow down. , including use cases such as hard disk throughput data (especially for enterprise users), BitLocker encryption and TLS security protocols, the performance difference may be twice as slow.

The latest security version officially released has fixed the aforementioned problems, including the situation of poor performance. It is recommended that users update it together. This security update also fixes 121 security vulnerabilities, including 17 “critical” issues.

