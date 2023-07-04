«The professor left alone? Never. Enough falsehood, this is not a feel-good school”

ROVIGO – «To say that the school did nothing and that the professor was left alone, it is not true. Nobody belittled the episode, which was very serious in itself, and measures were immediately taken regarding those responsible, while solidarity and closeness was expressed to the teacher by colleagues ». In the face of the uproar caused by the story of the shootings in the classroom at the science teacher, the school management of the institute breaks for the first time with the Gazzettino the confidentiality maintained on the matter to clarify the position of the school, hoping to put an end to a story that has had serious repercussions for students, families and teachers. It does it through Cesare Lamanteavice principal and professor of Letters at the iViola Institute of Rovigo.

Vice principal, the facts are now known: a group of students fired rubber pellets at the science teacher during class.

What is your reply to the affirmations of Professor Maria Cristina Finatti on the fact that the school has “left you alone”?

“We can’t agree. There was immediate closeness and concern for her condition. The teacher had left the classroom in tears, I was called by the staff who were in the hall and to relieve her curiosity, I accompanied her to my office, with a secretarial application present. I made sure of her condition several times and if she would prefer to go home, so I accompanied her to the head teacher. None of the colleagues minimized the episode, on the contrary, and in the extraordinary class council immediately convened, the five-day suspension was decided. The demonstrations of closeness and interest were repeated in the following days. The institute has about 140 teachers out of the 200 of the various courses and as far as I know the professor has had contacts and phone calls with many of them ».

When did you hear about the video?

“By the time it had gone viral, just a day later. I had been the first to enter the class after the fact and I had expressly told to cancel any footage taken. Unfortunately it was already late. The video had already been shared.”

How was the decision to equally attribute a 9 in conduct to those responsible evaluated?

«I was not present at the class council and therefore I do not express myself on the positions of the teachers, nor on the performance or on the evaluations regarding the curricular and re-educational path undertaken by those responsible for the gesture, a path in any case also shared with the student council. Perhaps a little more prudence would have been appropriate to avoid giving an unclear message to families or outside the institution, as actually happened. Several parents have contacted the school and expressed perplexity about the differences in evaluation with respect to the lowest conduct grade received by their children attending other classes of the same institution”.

Were there lower conduct marks than those attributed to those responsible for the episode against the teacher?

«In other classes, 7s and 8s were given without problems in conduct resulting from notes, absences, reminders or anything else accrued during the school year. In the case of the class in question, the teachers decided to evaluate the recovery process done in the second quarter, but I stress, we are not a feel-good school. Viola is a demanding school that also has a high number of failures every year. Those who choose it thinking of an “easier” schooling compared to other institutes must change their mind and in case of difficulty, the institute psychologist is available to students, teachers and parents”.

Minister Giuseppe Valditara affirmed that humiliation is a fundamental factor of growth. How did you experience his intervention and the request to review the student conduct grade? Request that, in fact, saw the council lower the vote from the initial 9 to a 7 and from 8 to three 6s?

«With the utmost serenity for what the class council had decided in the first ballot. The headteacher has maintained close contact with the ministry since the beginning of the affair and was very available both before and after, when the inspectors arrived and all the documentation was presented to them. Documentation that is part of the file prepared for the ongoing investigations”.

The strict request by the minister on the vote of conduct was positively evaluated by 80% of students and teachers in a survey by the specialized magazine La Tecnica of the school. Do you agree on the greater weight of the vote on conduct in the general assessment?

«It must be said that in the guidelines for the evaluations in the final ballot there is no obligation to average between the vote of the first and second quarters. The class council proceeded correctly. An update of the guidelines for the final evaluations would certainly also be desirable. In a society where behaviors are not considered fundamental, it is certainly useful to bring the focus of the educational pact back to the concept of responsibility».

How did the school experience these months of media exposure?

“The situation was very heavy. We have not minimized or kept silent, but from the beginning the line was not to enter into controversies and to maintain confidentiality in respect of the privacy of the students concerned, teachers and families. A line decided by the head teacher to avoid media exposure. Months after the events, however, it was decided to provide an official version to bring down the curtain on a story that, with investigations still underway, now lends itself to speculation. For everyone’s serenity, it is hoped that the story will close without further episodes, specifying that otherwise, the school is ready to take appropriate measures to protect itself and to protect its students”.

There was also talk of bullying in this story.

«It is one of the aspects covered by the meetings held in class by experts. Beyond those directly involved, for whom the re-educational process continues even with extra-curricular activities, I can say that the media clamor is damaging above all upper-class students, young people who are approaching the world of work and who see themselves penalized by the ” fame” attributed to their school. Their righteous reaction of anger was one of the aspects on which we also had to work with the school psychologist and with the student council. I repeat, Viola has excellent educational projects for which it has received various awards. The next one in September, at Palazzo Balbi».

How were your relations with Professor Finatti in recent months?

«In the name of the normal collaboration existing between teachers of the same institute, who share activities and timetables. There is and there has been maximum attention to the story, his person and his professionalism, respecting his decision to return to class immediately after the episode, as well as for the rotation in the chair with the strengthening teacher »

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

