The Professor of Psychiatry and His Team to Step Down from Deanship in September

Title: The Professor of Psychiatry and His Team to Step Down as Deanship of Faculty of Medicine

Introduction:

Miquel Roca, the prominent professor of Psychiatry and his team, will be leaving their positions as the visible face of the esteemed Faculty of Medicine. After a period of both criticism and admiration, Roca will step down from the deanery on September 11, making way for a new team led by microbiologist Toni Bennàssar. Despite their departure from the deanery, Roca and his team will continue to contribute to teaching and research efforts while supporting the incoming team.

Content:

Roca Reflects on His Tenure:

When asked about their decision to leave, Roca explains that they initially planned to serve until the completion of the first promotion at the Faculty of Medicine. However, on the rector’s request, they extended their mandate by an additional year. Roca acknowledges the challenges of their role and welcomes the opportunity for a fresh start under new leadership. Although handling these responsibilities has not been easy, they remain committed to assisting those who will soon take their place.

No Voting Process for the New Team:

Roca clarifies that the Faculty board is still being established. Therefore, the new dean will be directly appointed by the rector and will not undergo an electoral process due to the ongoing constitution of the board.

Achievements and Collaborations:

Reflecting on their time at the deanery, Roca expresses satisfaction with the departure of two successful promotion batches, which have produced 120 doctors. Roca credits the harmonious relationship between the Faculty and the healthcare system as a significant accomplishment. The Faculty and the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) have facilitated new doctor incorporations, stimulated research, and established collaborations with the IdiSBa. Roca notes the development of a simulation center used for training students and residents.

Budget and Funding:

Roca mentions that the Faculty received a sufficient budget, which remains largely unspent. The allocation of funds primarily focused on the accreditation of teaching staff, a demanding task. Roca emphasizes the importance of gradually and securely stabilizing the tenured and university professors, while recognizing the continued significance of associate professors.

Pending Matters and Future Plans:

One outstanding goal is the expansion of internships to various hospitals, enabling students to familiarize themselves with the entire healthcare system. The Faculty has recently partnered with Son Llàtzer, Inca, and Manacor hospitals and will soon inaugurate Can Misses and Eivissa Primary Care for internships. Future plans involve extending this initiative to include Menorca, as the Faculty of Medicine aims to cater to all the Balearic Islands.

Continued Support despite Transition:

Although relinquishing their leadership positions, Roca’s team has been requested to assist with Structured Objective Clinical Assessment (OSCE) tests in the final year. These tests present students with various clinical situations, and Roca and the team are committed to providing their expertise.

Looking to the Future:

Roca considers these years as intense but gratifying. They view the established infrastructure as a valuable asset that will continue to produce doctors for generations to come. The increasing demand for medical placements signals the success and necessity of the Faculty, with plans already in place to add nine more places for the upcoming year. Roca concludes by emphasizing the importance of progress and looking ahead in the field of medicine.

