The professors of Medicine against Antonella Viola: «Dangerous intermittent fasting»

“No to intermittent fasting and skipping meals, especially for younger people trying to lose weight, and a commitment to healthy lifestyles as a cornerstone of the longest-lasting health trajectories possible.” Supporting him are four directors of the Degree Course in Medicine of the University of Padua, who on 22 May will present the “Padua Charter for the health of young people” to 800 high school students in the city and province.

The document

A document that comes right after the words of their colleague Antonella Viola. The immunologist in her latest book “The Way to Balance: Science of Aging and Longevity” (published by Feltrinelli) had supported the goodness of the diet with intermittent fasting, later confirmed by her husband in a recent interview with Corriere del Veneto “Several clinical trials show the enormous benefits of this practice. It is based on the biological clocks of our body and realigns them – Viola explained – The main one we have, the central biological clock, follows sunlight. But there is also a nutrient-sensitive biological clock.

Thesis

On the contrary, the document of the directors of medicine, published in the international journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, is signed by Eugenio Baraldi, director of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health, Liviana Da Dalt, of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health, Michela Gatta, of Neuropsychiatry Infantile and Giorgio Perilongo, Director of the Pediatric Clinic. “The combination – write the teachers – of a badly placed and above all badly told emphasis on the need to avoid obesity, and therefore to adopt extremely varied diets, with a growing narcissistic attitude of our society and a concept of beauty that is more sometimes the ideal, detached from reality, is favoring dangerous and distorted elaborations of the concept of eating. The consequence is a steady increase in eating disorders in adolescents and in particular potentially very serious anorexic disorders. In this panorama «intermittent fasting is associated in a scientifically significant way, especially in young women, with psychopathological eating disorders».

Dinner

«Skipping dinner 4-5 times a week corresponds to depriving a family of an important ritual, such as sitting together around the table in the evening, with possible deleterious implications for the children and the family itself. Not having dinner together – they conclude – to adhere to diets that include skipping the evening meal is at the risk of creating isolation”.