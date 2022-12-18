Cigarettes are a particularly widespread vice, despite their badness. However, there is a country where life will be hard for many.



The habit of smoking involves millions of people, men and women, many of whom have started to have this habit only because they have followed the example, certainly not so noble, of a parent or a friend. All of them are certainly aware of how bad cigarettes are, but they often end up being a way to get stuck after a hard day or while doing a demanding job.

Cigarettes are bad but…

Having one or more cigarettes in your hands is almost a status symbol, a way to distinguish yourself from others or to demonstrate that you have grown up, it is no coincidence that we start smoking already when we are of high school age or so. For many, quitting is almost impossible, despite being aware of how it is certainly an unhealthy vice.

The fault lies with nicotine, the substance they contain, capable of creating addiction. In a short time our brain gets used to consumption, to the point of considering it almost a sort of reward when it becomes an ongoing habit and that’s why a sort of withdrawal crisis is created when you don’t smoke even for a few hours. The problem obviously becomes more serious when you try to do it even just for a few days and thus a sort of “struggle” is established between our way of acting and the brain.

If you really want to achieve the goal then it is important make a commitment even when the temptation seems to become very strong.

A habit that can cost you dearly

However, there is a country that seems to be ready to make life hard for smokersto such an extent that there is a risk of encountering very unpleasant consequences when you go to the tobacconist’s to buy cigarettes.

This is New Zealand, where the ban on buying even just one package becomes active by law. Those who feel terrified even at the very idea can still be partially calm: the legislation will in fact involve citizens born on or after 1 January 2009. This will therefore concern those born 14 years or older, including those yet to be born.

The goal that the government wants to achieve with this measure is to preserve the health of the young, who too often approach smoking even just out of a spirit of emulation without realizing the consequences. The measure will also guarantee benefits to the State: according to estimates, in fact, “the health system will save $5 billion a year avoiding treating diseases caused by smoking”.

However, the difficulties in purchasing will concern the entire population to a certain extent: cigarettes, in fact, can only be sold in special shops and not in supermarkets. Official resellers will therefore go from the current 6,000 to 600, as well as a decrease in the amount of nicotine present in smoked tobacco.