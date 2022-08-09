Are you about to leave for a well-deserved vacation and are you looking for a portable, light, beautiful speaker with good quality sound? Here is the P5, the first portable speaker from Swedish Audio Pro, known for home appliances that have the advantage of being built with an attractive design and offering excellent audio quality, could be the device for you. Low price, around 140 euros, limited dimensions, slightly larger than the palm of a hand, 97 x220 x 53mm, acceptable weight of 729 grams, it is not so small and light as to fit in a backpack, but it is not even big and heavy to the point of having to be left at home. And above all it has an audio quality that outdoors, let’s say on the beach or in the garden, performs its task, with a decent power, in a more than satisfactory way. It also has all the necessary certifications to resist water and dust and, when connected to a second P5, allows you to reproduce a stereo effect that can give some satisfaction even in the event of a dance party.





The look, however, is elegant, not youthful and colorful, rather austere and precise, available only in a black color. The material that covers it is plasticized, which guarantees greater resistance, but this does not make the speaker less beautiful, also because the slightly rounded shape means that the object has a cheerful and modern look and feel. It can be placed in three positions, straight, stretched and hung, which leaves a good range of possibilities in use. It has a USB port, a headphone connector, Bluetooth 5.0 and pairing is simple and immediate.

Abandoned the aspect we come to the sound. Here the game becomes more interesting because objectively the P5 sounds better than many speakers in the same category, bass and treble are well defined, despite the speaker being small, the sound is not sharp and the depth is more than enough. The power is very good, which is fundamental for a speaker born to be listened to on the street, and at maximum volume the distortion is minimal. At maximum volume the battery lasts around five hours, while if you keep around half the power the duration is very remarkable, you can easily reach a day and a half without having to recharge it. The controls are essential, volume and pairing, even if they are not immediately reactive and the plastic ‘keys’ must be pressed firmly. There are therefore no controls to skip tracks, or go back and forth in a playlist, which is a small flaw, the management of the tracks is all done via smartphone.

The final result is definitely very good, the Audio Pro P5 is comfortable and efficient, with an above average audio quality that can guarantee great entertainment on the move.