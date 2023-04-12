For many it is a sort of unmissable event. When you think about the morning coffee, more or less dark according to taste, the mind immediately goes to the pleasure of the palate, obviously for those who love this drink. But now science is trying to design a new role for the breakfast cappuccino. And it almost comes to a praise of the consummation of awakening.

According to a research in the laboratory (it is always necessary to remember this, because we are only at the beginning of a process) conducted by the experts of the University of Copenhagen, in fact, the particular “mixture” not only chromatic and organoleptic that is achieved by skilfully harmonizing the two ingredients would create a combination of proteins and antioxidants capable of significantly increasing the anti-inflammatory properties of the immune cells.

Thus it acts against inflammation

Even if we don’t even realize it, the cappuccino it could, if the data is confirmed in humans, make us less prone to inflammation. This process, you know, disturbs. Whether it’s the classic seasonal sore throat, the result of the invasion of viruses that the body has to deal with, or whether it’s the result of an autoimmune disease, capable of inflaming and making skin joints or other parts of the body sore.

The study was coordinated by Marianne Nissen Lund and Andrew Williams and examined polyphenols, antioxidants present above all in plants and capable of promoting the fight against oxidative stress which in the body represents one of the elements that stimulate inflammatory processes.

What did the Danish experts do? They tried to see what happens not just by taking the polyphenols alone, but also mixing them with others nutritional principles. In particular, in this case they tried to experimentally associate polyphenols with specific amino acids that make up proteins. And precisely from this observation, reported on Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistrythe hypothesis of the protective role of latteobviously within a balanced diet. Experts have in fact observed that immune cells treated with the combination of polyphenols and amino acids doubled their effectiveness in fighting inflammation, compared to cells which had only been “administered” only polyphenols. Cappuccino, with the blend of coffee and milk, represents a sort of laboratory “sample” for testing the association between polyphenols contained in coffee beans and proteins (with consequent amino acids) in milk.

Not just cappuccinos

Research shows this effect on units of the immune system, which could help develop a more effective anti-inflammatory response. Obviously, according to the experts, we must not think only of latte as a potential food to be exploited. It can be hypothesized that something similar could also happen when they associate meats and vegetablesor in a fruit smoothie that combines plant polyphenols with milk or yogurt proteins.

Again, anyway, science notes the importance of the right cocktail for breakfast, an essential meal for well-being. And above all it reveals how the association of foods and the variety of dishes can create invisible “cocktails” that are very useful for the well-being of the body.

Speaking of milk, in any case, it is always necessary to pay attention to the reactions of the individual. That sometimes may not “endure” this drink. There are many variables involved for the intolerant: for example, the quantity of lactose that is ingested (it is very different to drink a glass of milk from consuming several cups a day), age (children generally have a greater quantity of enzyme in charge of splitting and making this milk sugar available, then in the adult the production of the enzyme itself is linked only to the stimulus induced by the ingestion of lactose) and the speed of emptying of the digestive tract. In short, the situation must be studied carefully. And not alone. The diagnosis of real intolerance must be made by the doctor starting from the results of the “Breath test”, a test that allows you to have an answer by checking your breathing after taking a known quantity of sugar.