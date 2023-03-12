Anyone who owns any type of property, even if it is a small piece of fallow land, must submit a declaration to the tax office by October 31, 2022 on the new assessment of property tax.

Supposedly it is done electronically via the ELSTER portal “conveniently and easily”, at least that’s what the financial administration is tempted to do. But the fact that there are tutorials that want to help you through ELSTER indicates that “convenient and easy” probably does not apply to everyone. Or any woman. Yes, some people do really well. Others can be found in “House That Makes Crazy” again. And the older ones among us can experience live and online what age discrimination through digitization means. If you are lucky, your children or grandchildren will help you, and they will soon inherit the property.

It starts with the fact that you need an account with particularly secure authentication. The simplest option is to order a “certificate file” including an activation code. The code comes by mail, better safe than sorry. Logically, the certificate file comes electronically, and is automatically stored somewhere. Make a note of where, and if it was the downloads folder, never empty it or save the file because you’ll need the certificate file again and again. At least ELSTER helps with the search later.

So far, so “convenient and easy”. Then it starts. You don’t have the land register sheet, parcel numerator or parcel denominator at hand? Or the tax number or the tax identification number of possible co-owners in a community of heirs not at hand? Bad luck. Then it’s over with “convenient and easy”. It also does not help to contact the telephone hotline. There you can at best think about the finitude of life while you are on hold, until you are thrown out at some point. The alternative way of finding the supposedly existing personal contact at the responsible tax office reliably leads back to the start page with information about the property tax. All roads lead to Rome, to the house that… well, you know.

At least in Bavaria, some information can be called up online from the surveying authorities. If you have clicked through there, you know, for example, the parcel area and that the “parcel numerator” requested in the ELSTER form is identical to the parcel number mentioned in the letter from the tax administration and the parcel denominator also requested may not exist. Why can’t the tax administration simply accept such data? A digitization gap? No one knows, it would probably be too “convenient and easy”. God help you that among the co-owners there is not an elderly person living far away. If you do, prepare yourself for a longer telephone accompaniment to research documents that are said to have been in the drawer 20 years ago. But perhaps you would like to talk to your grandfather or your old aunt for a longer period of time, ELSTER will help there too.

ELSTER is not evil per se. It helps you with filling instructions and at the end again with “notes” and “error messages” generated especially for you regarding your entries. You have to correct the mistakes, you can ignore the hints if necessary. If you have entered a street in addition to the corridor number, the program will reprimand you, for whatever reason. There also seems to be problems if you check the box for additional explanations about the property and then actually enter an explanation. The internet is full of stories like this, you are not alone. Just google it, it has a therapeutic effect if you despair and symptoms of an acute ELSTER disorder (ICD F 43.0) are announced.

Of course, you could also leave the whole thing to a tax advisor. It costs a lot more than the property tax for a small piece of fallow land, especially when the tax consultant has to talk to the old aunt, who may also tell him about her leg pain, or who is a bit forgetful. But that would at least give you a better understanding of the subtle irony of the tax return on the beer coaster. This is a form of self-help among ELSTER-desperates in the corner pub, who write down the tips of their fellow sufferers on the beer coaster. Presumably, the tax gifts were easier to do with the cum-ex deals. Well, that’s a bit polemical and the poor tax offices can’t do anything about it. But sometimes you would wish for a little less bureaucracy in everyday life.