The Pros and Cons of AI Fueled Mental Health Apps: A Comprehensive Analysis

Apps for tracking mood, identifying negative thought patterns, promoting healthy habits, and meditating are becoming increasingly prevalent in the field of psychology. These digital tools, which often incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), aim to improve individuals’ quality of life by promoting healthy habits, preventing mental illnesses, and assisting in the treatment of psychological disorders. Patricia Altamirano, former dean of the Faculty of Psychology and current director of the Virtual Campus of the National University of Córdoba (UNC), provides a comprehensive analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of these apps.

Digital platforms designed for both users and mental health professionals utilize AI and large-scale data to enhance their practices. Some of these apps offer breathing exercises, guided meditation, and stress reduction activities to alleviate anxiety and promote better sleep. Many provide tools for tracking mood, identifying negative thought patterns, and promoting healthy habits. Some even offer diagnostic and treatment tools, as well as online therapy with a mental health professional.

Altamirano also highlights apps that intervene in public policies, such as one developed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Ministry of Health of the Nation. Another app called “It is” uses a chatbot based on third-generation cognitive-behavioral therapy to provide support for emotional well-being. These apps are user-friendly, available 24/7, and often have free and paid versions.

Accreditation organizations like ORCHA and the European DHAF evaluate these apps based on privacy, security, clinical assurance, and usability. However, Altamirano warns that these apps are growing under private contexts without sufficient regulation from states. Additionally, while they can be beneficial, they may maintain biases and learn from the data provided by users.

The potential negative impacts of these apps have yet to be thoroughly studied, as companies are reluctant to support such research. Altamirano emphasizes the importance of considering contextual particularities in different regions. Privacy and security of personal data are significant concerns, as individuals may not want their private information being used or sold by app developers.

Furthermore, there are concerns about the quality of care provided by AI in mental health. Algorithms may have biases and limitations in understanding non-verbal communication, which can lead to inaccurate diagnoses or treatments. AI lacks transparency in terms of the studies supporting its effectiveness and cannot replace human therapists in terms of seriousness, ethical framing, and personalized guidance.

Looking to the future, AI systems have the potential to play a vital role in supporting psychological well-being. As these systems continuously learn and adapt based on individual data, they offer personalized assistance and the potential for improved mental health outcomes. However, there are various opinions about the future of AI in mental health, ranging from dystopian scenarios to the hopeful possibility of achieving planetary human well-being. Nevertheless, the future of AI in mental health is already among us, and it is essential to navigate its potential benefits and ethical considerations.

