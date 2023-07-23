Home » The Pros and Cons of Cheeses – What to Look Out for When Buying




Many people enjoy eating cheese as it can be a convenient and delicious snack that can be found in various forms at the supermarket. Cheeses come in both classic versions and unique variations like spinach or creamy. They are loved by both adults and children and can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

One of the reasons why cheese is popular is due to its creamy texture, which makes it a versatile ingredient. Whether it’s spreading it on biscuits or enjoying it with rusks, cheese adds a delightful taste to any meal. Additionally, cheese is a good source of calcium, milk proteins, potassium, iron, and phosphorus. It also contains water-soluble vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.

However, it is important to be aware of the potential downsides of consuming cheese. Some cheeses may be made from milk whose origin is unknown, raising concerns about quality and safety. Furthermore, excessive salt content in certain cheeses can be problematic for those watching their sodium intake. Additionally, it is crucial to be cautious of the preservatives used in cheeses, as they might increase the risk of cancer. Eating cheeses with preservatives like E250 may harm children’s intestinal microflora, weaken their immune system, and make them more susceptible to infections.

When purchasing cheese, it is vital to read the labels carefully. Look for cheeses that only contain milk, salt, lactic ferments, and rennet as ingredients. Avoid cheeses with added sugars and polyphosphates, as these can have negative effects on health. Be wary of low-fat cheeses that claim to be low in fat but still contain a high percentage of fat. These misleading claims can be misleading to consumers.

Moreover, certain brands of cheese can be detrimental to heart health and blood sugar levels. Look out for hidden sugars in the ingredients list, such as glucose, molasses, caramel, or rice syrup. Additionally, avoid cheeses that contain glucose syrup, which is a cheap sweetening agent made from corn starch and inorganic additives.

In conclusion, while cheese can be a tasty and nutritious food, it is crucial to be mindful of its potential drawbacks. Reading labels, avoiding certain ingredients, and choosing brands wisely can help ensure that you make healthier cheese choices. By staying informed, you can enjoy cheese responsibly and make better decisions for your health.

