The Florence prosecutor’s office has asked for a sentence of 3 years and 6 months for the entrepreneur Giorgio Moretti, accused of having caused the collapse of the Klab gym.

A lighter sentence – 2 years and 4 months – was requested for the other defendant, Mauro Cinti, chairman of the board of directors of Klab with operational management of amateur clubs.

Moretti, an entrepreneur in the healthcare sector and founder of the Angeli del bello in Florence, is considered by the prosecution to be the de facto administrator of Klab, which was admitted to the composition with creditors by the court in 2016.

The patron, according to the indictment, would have caused the collapse of the company by entering into “exorbitant and unsustainable” cost agreements for the management of the three gyms located in via Marignolle, in via Conti and in via Lulli with Kontact, a in which he held a large part of the shares.

Next hearing on February 15, 2023: defense arguments, then the sentence.

