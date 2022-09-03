After years of waiting, the Protected Medicine Department is finally delivered to the Penitentiary Police, located, as indicated by the Ministry of Health and the Region, near the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Department of the Padua Hospital. This ward, whose construction had been completed at the end of 2019, after a series of structural and instrumental adjustments, was first temporarily intended for the hospitalization of Pediatric patients and subsequently used as a “Covid-19 Tampon Point”.

Delivery

After the health emergency, the Health Authority and the Veneto Region maintained the commitments made in 2019 with the Fns-Cisl, following a meeting held at Palazzo Balbi and attended by the Secretary General Fns Cisl Veneto Stefano Pegoraro, the Regional Secretary Giuseppe Terracciano, the Regional Health Councilor Manuela Lanzarin and Dr. Felice Nava, Health Manager and Head of Penitentiary Health. Obviously, the three-year postponement caused by the pandemic from Covid-19 was not foreseen at that time, but in the various reminders presented by the FNS-CISL, the interested parties guaranteed that at the end of the state of emergency the department would be handed over to the Penitentiary Police , which has finally come true today.

Department

The ward is intended for the hospitalization of inmates who need care and / or assistance that cannot be provided in a prison environment and can accommodate up to six inmates. “We have constantly monitored the situation so that the promises made do not end up in oblivion and our efforts today repay us and the Penitentiary Police Staff who as Fns Cisl we are proud to represent – commented the Territorial Secretary Matteo Iannuzzi -. The department will significantly reduce the loads of work of the two Padua institutes that already suffer from a chronic and increasing shortage of personnel. Furthermore, the continuous transit of prisoners in the emergency room created an important problem of public order which was given suitable information to the then Prefect of Padua ».