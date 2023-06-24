The proximity polyclinic where people’s well-being counts (06/24/2023)

Hurry upfor the Siciliansis a familiar expression. It is an imperative that derives from the verb “accurari“, that is to do, to pay attention. It is also an invitation to handle a thorny situation with due caution. An all-Sicilian way, essentially, to take care of someone and show that you care about their fate. It is, therefore, from the profound meaning that this expression carries with it, that the social health clinic was born in Palermo Hurry upa place of proximity dedicated to all vulnerable people who live in the area and who have difficulty accessing public health and social services.

Not a service that adds to others, but a real concrete response to the need of a territory whose fragility does not refer to its structural deficiencies, but to those who live in that territory, trying to extricate themselves from the thousand daily difficulties. If, then, to weigh down daily life there is also the difficulty of accessing the services of the National Health System, in whole or even only partially, we can speak of a time bomb ready to explode at any moment.

A fragile territory, that of the Metropolitan area of ​​Palermo, in which the numbers can speak. For example, those on avoidable hospitalizations and the too high number of white codes in the Emergency Department: thirty thousand people who used dormitory services in 2019 (latest data available) and over 100 meals that the municipal canteens served every day.

It is clear that the lack or even lack of social and health well-being creates a vicious circle, which makes the poorest not resort to prevention even when it is free, with the consequence that, in most cases, they do not lead a style of healthy living by practicing, for example, physical activity on a regular basis. For the minors of Palermo, then, practicing sport is the least of their thoughts, especially when family conditions do not allow them to put it among the priorities of their lives. Furthermore, according to the Observatory of social workers, the poor connection between the social health and social welfare systems sees that portion of the population with a condition of chronic poverty migrate from one service to another.

Is exactly the idea of ​​health that changes upon entering the doors of Hurry up, 250 square meters, at number 45 of via del Granatiere, in the heart of Palermo, where health promotion is not only the prevention and treatment of health-related pathologies but a social condition that takes into account the well-being of relationships, living and of working in decent conditions. The polyclinic, with its tools, its approach, its characteristics multiagency and multidisciplinary wants to become a place in which to establish a relationship of trust with therapeutic power.

This important structure has been conceived and created by a network of realities that have always dealt with fragility and which are: the social cooperative Sviluppo Solidale, social enterprise with over 25 years of experience that has always dealt with the inclusion of fragile people in the Palermo area; Foundation WellFoundation of Participation already throughout Italy deals with the fight against Poverty, generative economies and development of territories with a “proximity” approach; Intersos, Italian humanitarian organization for 30 years engaged throughout the world in bringing immediate help and social and health support to the victims of wars, violence, natural disasters and extreme exclusion; Consortium Sol.Co. Network of Sicilian Social Enterprises, regional social enterprise network that promotes a civil economy system based on “proximity” and “local development”.

«This is a historical moment in which social tensions are really strong » – explain the promoters of Hurry up –«We are talking about cuts in healthcare spending, as well as growing poverty, problems that ask us to act concretely to build a society of solidarity, overcoming the logic of assistance alone through the construction of models of protection and social and healthcare assistance that accompany people to get out of marginality by enhancing their talents, their commitment and supporting them in protecting their rights so that they are active and aware citizens. To do this one cannot think of solitary actions, but great alliances between social subjects and with institutions, because the response to complex needs can only be synergistic. We are convinced that Palermo and its citizens, will welcome this place and transform it into a physical but also a relational point of reference, in which well-being and equality are the cornerstones of sustainable social action».

Concrete, therefore, the services that from 3 July will be made available to the families taken care of as with fragility, activating for them a path of social autonomy thanks to the support of a multidisciplinary team. They will be able to take advantage of medical visits of general medicine, specialists especially in the areas of gynecology, cardiology, nutritional medicine and psychiatry, but also services of health and social orientation, with sessions for access to the regional health system. Scheduled training and health promotion activities and courses, as well as psychotherapeutic support.

The activities of the polyclinic will also be supported by a mobile clinic with a multidisciplinary team specialized in proximity medicine.

Among the recipients of the activities, there is also space for people who come from other countries and who need global support starting from strictly health needs.

For these reasons Accurately will be the home of LgNet2 – social-health proximity pointa program financed by the Municipality of Palermo based on the FAMI emergency measures of the Ministry of the Interior, which provides for the implementation of interventions for the social and health care of citizens of third countries through itinerant teams of prompt assistance and one-stop shops, in consideration of the fact that the aspect of socio-health vulnerability typical of the migrant population represents the element on which to base an intervention aimed at overcoming their fragility.

At the Accùra Social and Health Proximity Center, the most fragile people will be encouraged to lead healthy lifestyles, accompanying them to carry out regular sporting activities with the program “I prescribe you the sport” and the patronage of the Sport for Inclusion Network. In particular, the following are foreseen: medical visits for non-competitive sporting activities; a 140 m2 sports area with outdoor physical activity equipment and a multi-activity free space; sports bags for the practice of activities free of charge or with a reduced contribution.

He will deal specifically with inclusive sport Mazzola Foundationa family foundation mainly engaged in this area.

«We decided to support Hurry up» – says the president, Carlo Mazzola – «because it represents a precious experimentation in taking charge of the person at 360°, with a view to empowerment rather than assistance. In this model, we especially embrace the innovative “sport prescription” mechanism. There are no real contraindications to sport, on the contrary, in addition to the physical, psychological and relational benefits for the individual, sporting activity represents a factor of community cohesion, a lever of public savings in terms of health and an area of ​​economic interest for many stakeholders. The prescription of sport in the polyclinic works in nuce to give official recognition to the role of sport – inclusive, for all, provided with the right skills – as one of the primary tools for the health, well-being and empowerment of people and our communities».

Hurry up it wants to be the space dedicated to all vulnerable people who live in the Sicilian capital, who have difficulty accessing public health and social services and who, thanks to quality social and health care, can rebuild an overall condition of well-being. A path to follow together to truly make a difference and overturn the concept of care as something that can only belong to those who can afford it or who deserve it.