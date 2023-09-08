The proximity with those who cannot see, at the Lega del Filo d’Oro I have touched it first hand

During the past school year, More than 5,000 students in Ethiopia have been screened and over 400 have received a pair of glasses. Cbm Italia’s goal for 2023 is to screen 15,000 students. Very high numbers, which can be achieved thanks to a simple and innovative tool to guarantee the health of eyesight, with rapid vision tests carried out at school, even in the most isolated villages.

Peek Vision, where Peek stands for Portable Eye Examination Kit, is an application for smartphones that allows visual screenings to be performed in communities and especially in schools, in less than a minute for each eye: this screening makes it possible to quickly identify children with visual problems, which are directed to specific treatments in case of pathologies. The teachers themselves are trained on the correct use of the app, so that they can visit their students independently.

One of the greatest challenges facing developing countries is reaching those in the most remote communities who cannot access treatment. — Massimo Maggio, director of Cbm Italia

The video describing the Peek Vision technology

In Ethiopia, a country where blindness is one of the main health problems due to the lack of adequate prevention and treatment services, such a simple technology makes all the difference.

Cbm Italia has introduced Peek Vision technology in Ethiopia, where it has been present since 1967, and in Kenya. “One of the biggest challenges in developing countries is reaching those who live in the most remote communities and cannot access treatment. For this reason we are investing time and resources in this new technology, designed specifically for remote environments and with limited resources, allowing the care of patients, and in particular of young patients, from screening to treatment», comments Massimo Maggio, director of Cbm Italia.

