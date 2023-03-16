The psychiatrist died this morning Franco Rotelli, one of the protagonists of the Psychiatric Reform in Italy, perhaps the main collaborator of Franco Basaglia. He was 80 years old. Rotelli was the director of the Psychiatric Hospital of Trieste from 1979 to 1995, contributing to its revolutionary transformation. Subsequently he became General Manager of the Trieste Healthcare Company, and then moved, for a short time, to Caserta, where he was director of the Healthcare Company. He was also regional councilor in Fvg with the Democratic Party.

Rotelli had then returned to Trieste years ago. It is here that he died this morning, after a short illness. A forward-looking man with broad horizons, he is described by those who have worked and lived with him as determined and capable of associating even visionary innovations with particular coordination skills capable of realizing them.

Born in Casalmaggiore, in the province of Cremona, he was one of the architects of the Basaglia revolution. It was Basaglia himself, when Rotelli moved to Trieste, who entrusted him with the responsibility of an important part of the psychiatric hospital of this province. Rotelli had won the primary competition in 1973 at just thirty years old.