news-txt”>

A mental health textbook that is different from the texts usually found on the subject: there are no chapters on psychopathology, on the main psychic disorders, on the most popular treatments. Instead, we find the values ​​and practices that a good mental health operator must put in place every day, to ensure that the Services work at their best. Values ​​and practices borrowed from the twenty-year approach of Fareassieme, born in the Mental Health Service of Trento under the direction of its creator and promoter, Renzo De Stefani. This is the focus of ‘The psychiatry of Doing Together’ from the Erikson Publishing House written by De Stefani himself in collaboration with Jacopo Tommasi.

“The doing together approach – explains the publishing house in a note – puts users and family members at the centre, in deeds and not just in words. Doctors, operators, users, family members and citizens are involved equally in the care pathways and in the co-planning and co-production of all the activities, groups and work areas of the Service. An approach where you learn to think and work together, making the most of everyone’s presence, experiential knowledge and resources, in a friendly atmosphere full of affection. In a very suggestive path, with examples and testimonies that make the theoretical statements concrete, the reader will see the doing together meet the world of recovery, today the foundation of good international mental health, and become inseparable traveling companion.

Widespread in Italy and in many foreign countries, the revolutionary approach of doing togetherdid the Trento Mental Health Service one of the references of community mental health. Dr. De Stefani, psychiatrist, directed the Mental Health Service of the Province of Trento until 2018, introducing the Fare Together approach. He is the national referent of the movement ‘The Words Found’which aggregates the experiences of Fareassieme present in Italy and in the world.