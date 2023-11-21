The psychologist bonus is unlocked, but the funds will be enough for less than 8 thousand Italians

Listen to the audio version of the article

After a long wait, the psychologist bonus is finally unlocked, the incentive that Italians will be able to spend on psychotherapy sessions to combat post-pandemic stress, anxiety and depression. On Thursday 23 November the Health decree with the Mef which regulates its details and deadlines will receive the green light from the State Regions Conference. A long-awaited green light – many appeals such as that of the rapper Fedez which collected over 300 thousand signatures – which however risks disappointing many Italians: only 5 million have been allocated for this year (8 million in 2024), sufficient funds to guarantee the bonus for less than 8 thousand Italians. Hence the pressure in Parliament to immediately increase the dowry.

The decree is released, but the funds are too few

The decree of the Ministry of Health, expected at the State Regions Conference on 23 November as confirmed by Minister Orazio Schillaci, will precisely define the identikit of those who will be able to request the benefit which – this is one of the new features – will be able to rise from the maximum 600 euros foreseen on last year up to 1500 euros. This time too, access will be allowed based on income, with a maximum ISEE ceiling which should be confirmed at 50 thousand euros. The decree will also define the deadlines for requesting the bonus to be sent to INPS and the method of publishing the ranking of beneficiaries who will be able to take advantage of the contribution from private specialists. The problem, however, is the very limited funds foreseen by last year’s budget, i.e. 5 million for 2023 and 8 million for the following year. If we consider that in 2022 only 40 thousand applications were accepted – out of over 400 thousand requests – with 25 million euros available, the audience, with only 5 million available, is reduced by at least 5 times, that is to 8 thousand Italians. If we add the fact that the bonus can now reach 1500 euros (no longer 600 euros), the 8 thousand potential beneficiaries could also be much fewer.

The pressure in Parliament to increase the dowry

The very limited amount available for the psychologist bonus pushed several parliamentarians, both in the majority and in the opposition, to immediately present changes to increase the funds available. The occasion could be this year’s maneuver for which only a few changes will be allowed and among these could include the one on the funds for the psychologist bonus. The request was made by the president of the Forza Italia senators, Licia Ronzulli, who proposed tripling the dowry for this year (from 5 to 15 million) and then reaching 40 million in 2024 (instead of the 8 million expected). The Democratic Party instead asked, with an amendment to the advances decree which will also be proposed again for the budget, to increase the funds to 50 million for both years: «A policy that fails to recognize the dramatic importance of the issue of mental health it would be out of this world. Each of us experiences it every day, among the people we know, at work, at school, in the family. Not seeing it now would be guilty, not just wrong”, warns Democratic Party senator Filippo Sensi, one of the “fathers” of this measure conceived during the pandemic.

Fedez: «It’s a misery. He serves as a basic psychologist and in schools »

Also reiterating the need to increase funds is the rapper Fedez who for weeks has started a battle on the psychologist bonus on social media which has resulted in the collection of over 300 thousand signatures: «There is news, because Minister Schillaci said that this Thursday will unlock the psychologist bonus for 2023. We are here to say that the funds are insufficient in any case. He says that they are insufficient, I say that they are a pittance, so let’s say that he is a little more toned down than me”, he explained in an Instagram live broadcast together with the president of the Orders of Psychologists (CNOP) David Lazzari. «We are here to say that there is still a lot to do, there is work to be done on the basic psychologist and there is work to be done on psychologists in schools», underlines the rapper, thanking Lazzari. Who thanks «Federico for his sensitivity and commitment. I believe that it is absolutely important to communicate these things, to raise awareness among the institutions, to convey the message that these problems are part of life and therefore we can deal with them, but there is no doubt that the State must help us, because it is not possible that citizens should always pay out of pocket. Because many don’t have the opportunity.”

