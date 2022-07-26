Florence, 26 July 2022 – “The public health system is about to collapse”. A real photograph, that of Gianfranco Giannasi, director of the emergency medicine department of the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Florence.

What is the situation in the emergency room?

“The acute care hospital has become a social center: there are elderly people who are dehydrated and with Covid. People who need treatment but who should be sent directly to the intermediate care wards activated by family doctors ».

A throng of people …

«It is an all-Italian custom to come and die in hospital. But does he know that in the last month of life you spend ten times on health care what you have spent in your whole life? ».

Because?

“Because people need ten hospitalizations. And it doesn’t make sense. They should be taken care of by intermediate and palliative care doctors but assisted at home ».

Where the staff is missing

“We are in a very serious shortage of doctors and nurses. And those few who are there I don’t know how long they will stay because life in here has become hell ».

This is why there are long waits …

«Just think that in the Prato emergency room there are 4 doctors on the morning shift, 4 doctors in the afternoon and two at night. Before it was 8 in the morning, 8 in the afternoon and 3 in the evening and at night. How do they do it?”.

And at your place, in Torregalli, how do you do it?

“We have 4 doctors on the morning shift, 4 in the afternoon, one who works from 20 to midnight and one from 20 to 8 in the morning. Before there were 6 in the morning and 5 in the afternoon. It hurts. You want to turn a Cinquecento into a grand touring coach, but things don’t work out like that ».

Do you think you can recover them?

“How? I will lose two more doctors in November. From 16 I will go down to 14. The standards will have to be revised, because at least 16 doctors are needed to work shifts and I will not have them. It will be done with 3 doctors in the morning, 3 in the afternoon and 2 at night. More than that is impossible ».

Why are two more leaving?

“They go to general practitioners, they earn double. They have free Saturdays and Sundays, they do not work at night, or holidays and days before holidays. They take six thousand euros while an emergency room doctor takes 2,400. But what are we talking about? ».

A huge stress.

“If you continue to stress the system like this, even the few remaining will go away, because this is not life.”

How can it lighten the load?

“I have fewer and fewer tools. Because with these few resources it will no longer be possible to make brief or sub-intensive observation of first aid which are wards where people have already had the diagnosis and therefore lighter than the so-called ‘dock’ shift on the front line. They are indispensable for staff turnover and refreshment ».

The consequence for patients?

“The waiting times will be exorbitant.”

Not everyone is a serious patient …

«40% of the accesses to the emergency rooms in Tuscany are low priority codes, something that does not exist in any region: at most there is 15%. Then we don’t have fast-track routes. There are three hospitals that together do not make one. The otorine, the dermatologist, the ophthalmologist, the psychiatrist are missing. What sanctioned the resolution of the Region is constantly disregarded ».

What about the future?

«If they don’t put a hand to it I see it hard, there is an internal medicine competition notice: if 30-40 emergency room doctors will compete and win it … But yes, they win it, because they are good. Emergency room is a great school. What you learn here, nowhere else ».

And the patients?

«There are those who are ill and in need. And he should have our full attention. Then there are those who have mistaken the emergency room for the family doctor’s surgery. People are more and more arrogant and overbearing, they have all the rights in the world and urgencies that are not and could be diverted to other services ».