Giancarlo Magalli has been a regular presence in Italian homes for years thanks to various Rai programs. We haven’t seen him on the small screen for some time due to an illness that has debilitated him. Let’s see what happened.

Giancarlo Magalli is a historic and beloved Rai presenter, known in particular for the program “Your facts”. In his career he has been at the helm of several television formats, including the historic program “Noon with the Family”where it has now been replaced.

The choice to leave the program was Magalli himself, who has decided to try his hand at a new television experience, ended in the worst way. The program did not go as they hoped and was removed from the television schedule.

A failure was added to the failure serious health problem which forces him to stay indoors. Despite the illness, Magalli could have covered the role of narrator of ‘Il Collegio’, but Rai has decided to replace him with Nino Frassica.

In short, it is not an easy period for the beloved Rai presenter, neither from a personal nor a working point of view.

Giancarlo Magalli talks about his illness

Returning to his illness, Giancarlo explained in detail what happened to him, stating that the public would be frightened to see him in the conditions he is currently in.

“The signs of the disease are still evident on my face and body – says Magalli -. In recent months they have often called me offering me guests but I have always declined the invitation. In my opinion, viewers would be impressed to see me so thin and worn out “concludes the conductor.

Fortunately, Magalli is assisted by his daughters and ex-wives who give him their support and love every day. The host admitted to being “A lucky man” and thanks to them he will be able to overcome such a delicate moment in his life and his career.

“They didn’t leave me for a moment – admits –, alternating in the hospital day and night. We knew we loved each other, but my bad adventure confirmed the strength of the bond that unites us “.

Regarding Rai’s decision to replace it with Nino Frassica for “The college”, Magalli seems to have been really disappointed and does not hold back in saying it. Without half measures he expressed his dissentstating: “It was not my choice, it is the umpteenth choice of Rai that took away everything I had. Of some choices, however, I see that they have already repented… ”.