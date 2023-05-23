The pure summer figure is a myth

How do I set realistic goals to get fit in the short term?

Basically: man or woman does not get fit in the short term. I find it worrying when the (social) media nowadays suggests that it is possible to get fit in a short time. Living fit and healthy is a basic attitude that does not come overnight, but must be lived every day – on good days and bad days. It is therefore extremely important to set realistic short, medium and long-term goals that you want to achieve. This can be a 3K run with a good feeling, then a 10K timed run, and finally a half marathon. Depending on lifestyle and previous sporting experience, it is generally not possible to make a clear prediction that the personalized goals will be met to the day. The important thing is: stay tuned!

What are effective exercises to get a good figure in the short term?

In principle, I recommend that all my athletes – regardless of whether they are amateur athletes or Olympic champions – do not necessarily focus on a specific muscle group. For example, what is the current ongoing trend and sense to strengthen and train the gluteus maximus – i.e. our buttocks muscles – in such a way that their shape, strength development and size are out of proportion to all the other muscle groups? With the classic basic exercises such as push-ups in all variations (chest, shoulder and arm muscles) as well as squats or lunges (leg and buttock muscles) as well as important and not negligible exercises for the middle of the body (forearm support, leg raises) you lay a solid basis. I also recommend including a basic endurance program in your training 1-2 times a week. This can be a run, a bike ride, or a walk and swim. The basic rule is: try to train 30 to 45 minutes a day with concentration. Few breaks. Maybe build in intervals – ie heart rate up, heart rate down.

How can I increase my motivation to reach my desired weight?

Motivation is the breakfast of discipline. I want to make it clear that motivation is good and important. It is she who gives you the necessary boost to start. However, discipline is extremely important in order to stay on the ball. Therefore, build your own routine that can be integrated into your everyday life in order to exercise continuously and work on your goals. Only with discipline and a healthy, long-term routine will you achieve your goals. To be honest, the desired weight should play a subordinate role, because you will definitely achieve this in the second step. As a first step, however, you should look in the mirror and ask yourself what and how much am I willing to invest in order to live a better, healthier life. Make a contract with yourself and try to fulfill it every day to the best of your conscience.

How can I measure my progress and stay motivated?

That is a very good and important question. I consider it essential to record your own sporting progress. This is for two reasons. First, to keep up the motivation. If you regularly visualize in the truest sense of the word “black and white” what you have already achieved and where you come from, this will definitely give you courage and strength for further tasks and goals. Step by step you will improve and be able to back this up with numbers. Secondly, it is important to keep this type of training diary so that you can define your short, medium and long-term goals and thus also enter into a binding agreement with yourself. Therefore, set these goals against the background of your realistic ability to perform. I recommend my athletes to note important framework conditions such as daily form, nutrition, weather or training time so that you can recognize profitable patterns and build on them.