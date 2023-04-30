the purples spread and returned to victory. Castrovilli and Dodo super

Florence, 30 April 2023 – After a first half at a slow trot (running some risks), the Fiorentina close the account with the Sampdoria with a overwhelming recovery. Total domination of the Viola, blucerchiati annihilated and practically relegated.

To open the scoring, right in the recovery of the first half, a Castrovilli super who threads a diagonal on the fly. In the second half he goes wild Dodo which scores the doubling (exploiting Jovic’s work) and inflames the “Franchi”. Then they hit Duncan, Kouame e Terzic. He doesn’t score but creates spaces and scores one Jovic appeared on the rise. Certainly the opponent wasn’t exactly irresistible, but those with those on the brink are never for granted.

Dodo, purple hair and love blossomed with Fiorentina

Mister Italiano chooses the turnover (understandable given the many commitments) and bet on Cerofolins in the door, Ranieri in defence, Duncan in midfield, Jovic in attack (as expected). All promoted and the young man Cerofolins takes away the satisfaction of making his debut in Serie A without conceding a goal.

LIVE

45′ st: it ends here, 5-0 for the Viola

42′ after, another good job by Jovic finalized by Terzic: 5-0

36′ st: Jovic nearly scores his fifth goal, Ravaglia saves

30’st: Amrabat launches Kouame and it’s 4-0

25′ am: Gonzalez and Dodo come out (ovation for the Brazilian) for Kouame and Venuti

20′ st: good action by Jovic with strength and technique, ball to Duncan who makes three of a kind!

17′ min: Dodo doubles: Jovic nearly scores in a slide (denied by a clearance from Ravaglia), ball to Dodo who puts it in the goal

6′ start: shot by Gonzalez, easy for Ravaglia

2′ st: spectacular descent of Dodo on the right, cross rejected

1′ st: the second half begins

49′ pt: teams at rest

46′ pt: great goal with a diagonal volley from Castrovilli, served perfectly by Biraghi. 1-0

42′ pt: Jovic serves Castrovilli in the area, the shot (deflected) of the number 10 is saved by Ravaglia with a great reflex.

40′ pt: Jovic gets rid of an opponent, puts him in the center of the area, but nobody is there

36′ pt: opportunity for Castrovilli in the area, too central a shot

34′ pt: we see Fiorentina. Duncan’s shot is wide

28′ pt: dangerous cross in the center of Augello, Cerofolini saves, helped by a lucky rebound and by Biraghi who saves on the line

12′ pt: opportunity for Lammers, high shot

10′ pt: low rhythms

Official formations

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Cerofolini; Dodò (25′ st Venuti), Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi (40′ st Terzic); Castrovilli (32′ st Saponara), Amrabat, Nico Gonzalez (25′ st Kouame), Duncan, Sottil (32′ st Bianco); Jovic. Trainer. Italian.

SAMPDORIA (3-5-1-1): Ravaglia; Amione, Gunter, Oikonomou (13′ st Murillo); Augello, Winks, Rincon, Leris (32′ pt Djuricic), Zanoli; Lammers; Seagulls. Trainer. Stankovic.

Referee: Jua Di Olbia

Rarely: 46’ pt Castrovilli; 17’ st Dodo; 20’ st Duncan; 30’ st Kouame; 43’ st Terzic

Note: ammoniti Kouame