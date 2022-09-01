Home Health The quarantine goes from 7 to 5 days for the asymptomatic: it is now official- breaking latest news
The quarantine goes from 7 to 5 days for the asymptomatic: it is now official

The quarantine goes from 7 to 5 days for the asymptomatic: it is now official- breaking latest news
from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

The first swab after positivity may be anticipated. After 14 days free to circulate even without the test

The minister Roberto Speranza updated with a circular signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezzathe rules of COVID-19 quarantine.
People who have tested positive for a molecular or antigenic diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 are subjected to insulation measurementin the following ways:

For cases that have always been asymptomatic or they were symptomatic at first but are asymptomatic for at least 2 daysthe isolation potr finish after 5 daysprovided that an antigenic or molecular test is carried out which is negative at the end of the isolation period.
In case of persistent positivity, you can stop isolation at the end of day 14 from the first positive swabregardless of whether the test is performed.

For close contacts in cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the indications contained in the Circular no. 19680 of 03/30/2022 New ways of handling cases and close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

August 31, 2022 (change August 31, 2022 | 23:58)

