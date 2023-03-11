“I killed a man right near here, the gun is also in the car.” A flash confession, an admission still full of questions. Fabio Giaccio, 43 years oldwas interrogated all night in the Flying Squad offices. He is the alleged murderer of Emanuele Costanza, owner and chef of the Osteria degli Artisti, in via Germano Sommeillerbetween Esquiline and Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, found dead yesterday evening at 19.40 aboard his Mercedes Class B, parked in front of the club. Killed with a gunshot to the head. This is the second crime in just 48 hours in the capital after that of the Romanian bricklayer Mihai Stafan Roman, shot dead by two killers on motorbikes in via Francesco Selmi, in Casal de’ Pazzi, in what appears to be a settling of accounts in a criminal style.

The weapon used to kill Costanza was actually recovered by the agents of the police barracks in via Statilia, just a stone’s throw from the scene of the crime: there Giaccio, originally from Naples, showed up shortly after shooting the chef, telling whoever was on duty at the guardhouse of the structure – which houses the police personnel offices – what he had just done. Rescue was useless for Manuel Costa, the name by which the 41-year-old Roman was known in the world of catering in the capital and also on social media. An Ares 118 ambulance intervened on the spot that he had received the alert from 112 from a passerby. The single emergency number passed its call to the police who sent the first patrols to via Sommeiller, almost at the same time when Giaccio was setting himself up. See also It seems that "Final Fantasy XVI" will not attend the Tokyo Game Show-Hong Kong Sina

The Scientific Police carried out a long inspection in via Sommeiller, which was closed to traffic for this reason: the footage of some security cameras located in the area would also have been acquired. According to an initial reconstruction, Giaccio would have shot Costa after getting out of a car in which he then fled. but covering only a few hundred meters. Still to be clarified if he was alone on that car. The motive for the crime is unknown at the moment while the seized gun will be subjected to a series of ballistic tests to understand if it is connected to other bloody events that have occurred recently. And not just in Rome.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the victim and the alleged killer is being investigated. The latter has a police record for drug dealing, as does the restaurateur. The track of the murder linked to a drug issue is only one of the hypotheses followed by the investigators. It is not clear whether the two had a date for last night and whether they discussed before Giaccio pulled the trigger. What appears certain is that he still showed up armed with a pistol outside the restaurant. «A welcoming and dynamic place where art reigns supreme. All our staff is made up of artists», it is written on the club’s website which a few years ago was opened by Floriana Secondi cousin of Manuel Costa, a famous person because she won the third edition of Big Brother, who also participated last year in the Isola dei Famosi. However, the first police investigations have not revealed at the moment any links between the victim’s work activity and his tragic end.