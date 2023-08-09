The Race for the Cure – Medicine returns to Bologna from 22 to 24 September

The appointment with the Race for the Cure, the great event for the fight against breast cancer, returns to Bologna, at the Margherita Gardens from 22 to 24 September.





Symbolic event of Komen Italia, Association for social promotion, the Race takes place under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic and with the sponsorship and participation of the main Institutions to celebrate Women in Pink, women who are facing or have faced cancer of the breast.





Thanks to the help of over 180 volunteers and the support of partners, the Health Village will be set up in the Bologna gardens, where it will be possible to participate free of charge in prevention, consultancy, sport, wellness, light fitness, healthy eating, entertainment and conferences.





The beating heart of the Health Village – it is explained – is the active prevention activity: there will be three mobile units equipped with the latest generation machinery (a mammography unit, a gynecological unit and a multifunctional unit) and hospital medical staff.





On Friday 22 and Saturday 23, free diagnostic screening exams will be offered for the main female pathologies, in particular to women living in conditions of social or economic fragility. Women who, for reasons of age, marginality or for any other reason are not included in the Regional Screening Program, will be offered a free breast examination, complete with mammography examination and ultrasound.





The Race for the Cure, the running event, will then take place on Sunday 24 September at 10, with the possibility of choosing between the two 5 km races (one competitive and one non-competitive) and the 2 km walk, both through the streets of the historic center of the capital.



