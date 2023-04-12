Listen to the audio version of the article

«There will be an enlargement of the number programmed for Medicine but not an overcoming of the limited number. Already this year the number of registrants will increase by 20-30%». So the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on the eve of the first date of the new Medicine tests (the «Tolc») which begin on Thursday 13 April and which see almost 80,000 candidates competing for 14,787 places, numbers in line with last year which, however, could rise to 18 in the coming months -19 thousand. A quota never reached so far which however does not mean – as Schillaci reaffirmed – a step towards the abolition of the numerus clausus.

More places in Medicine, but the limited number remains

Despite the pressure to eliminate it even within the majority where, for example, it is the League and its leader Matteo Salvini who push harder to cancel it, the limited number and therefore the selections to enter university courses throughout Italy remain this year and even in the near future. «An enlargement of the programmed number is envisaged, but not an exceeding of the limited number. Already this year the number of members will be able to increase by between 20 and 30%», explained Schillaci. Which he recalled as «the real shortage, which is not only Italian, is on nurses; on doctors we have a pension hump, but in reality there is not a shortage of doctors that many. The number of students enrolled in medicine will be increased, but the results will be seen in 6-8 years”. Therefore, “we must act – insists the minister – to bring doctors back into the public by making the NHS more attractive. We are looking for solutions on nurses ».

Boom of applications for 15 thousand places ready to rise to 18-19 thousand

Meanwhile, there is a boom in candidates for the test to enter Medicine and Surgery also due to the new test, in force this year, which also allows students in the penultimate and last year of high school to take the test. In fact, the first Tolc test window for 2023 is set from 13 to 22 April. As mentioned at the moment, the places available are 14,787 for Medicine, 1,384 for Dentistry, 1,082 for Veterinary. Few for the number of applications received, even if, as mentioned, the minister of the Anna Maria Bernini University together with her colleague Schillaci is evaluating an increase of 20-30%: in fact, 79,356 young people have enrolled in the national tests for admission to degree courses single-cycle master’s degree in Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics and Veterinary Medicine in Italian. The total number could therefore rise to 18-19 thousand.

The identikit of test candidates

Of the total number of members, women are about 70% (55,441) compared to 30% of men (23,915). In particular, for Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics there are a total of 72,450 members. There are 27,625 final year secondary school candidates, while 16,192 are fourth year students. On the other hand, there are 28,633 aspiring doctors already in possession of a school diploma or a degree or enrolled in other courses of study. Total enrollments for veterinary medicine are 6,906: 2,684 and 935 are respectively enrolled in the fifth and fourth year of secondary school and 3,287 children already graduated or enrolled in other courses or already with a degree. Last year there were just over 65,000 students who had tried to enter Medicine and Dentistry.

The novelty of the Tolcs that can be repeated

The big news of the Tolc is that students enrolled in the last or penultimate year of Italian or foreign high schools can participate, as well as all those who already have a secondary school diploma. Furthermore, it will be possible for candidates to attempt the test twice, then choosing the best score to enter the ranking in the preferred location. They will be able to enter the application with their own options from 31 July 2023 and until 24 August 2023, at 3.00 pm, through the Cineca portal. The subsequent publication of the national ranking will take place on 5 September. The questions of the new Medicine test will be divided as follows: 7 text comprehension quizzes, knowledge acquired during studies – 15 minutes; 15 biology quizzes – 25 minutes; 15 chemistry and physics quizzes – 25 minutes; 13 math and reasoning quizzes – 25 minutes. The new Medicine 2023 test will last 90 minutes.