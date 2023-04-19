The Race is back in Rome, a pink race against breast cancer – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 19 – Rome turns pink again to host the Race for the Cure, the largest event in the world for the fight against breast cancer. A symbolic event of the Komen Italia association, “since 2000, the Race has made it possible to raise and invest 23 million euros in research into the treatment and prevention of cancer”. This was explained during the presentation of the event at CONI by the founder of Komen Italia Riccardo Masetti, director of the Breast Surgery Unit of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation.



From 4 to 7 May in the more than 100 stands and spaces dedicated to the Circus Maximus it will be possible to participate free of charge in sports, fitness, healthy eating, psychological well-being and conferences. The central element will be the Health Village where free diagnostic screening tests will be offered. The famous Race will then take place on Sunday 7 May, which for the 24th edition, in addition to the traditional 2 km walk and the 5 km run open to all, will include an 8 km route reserved for athletes. After the Capital, the event will involve 5 other Italian cities, Bari, Brescia, Bologna (where it will be inaugurated by the Minister of Research Anna Maria Bernini), Naples and Matera.



“The Circus Maximus – explains Daniela Terribile, president of Komen Italia – will be populated with over 25,000 square meters of stands. The Health Village is an example of a medical-diagnostic offer, aimed at free prevention and open to all. In fact, it will be possible to use it free of charge specialist consultancy and diagnostic tests dedicated to broad spectrum prevention, exceeding the more than 1,500 services provided last year”.



As always, in the Race Village there will be a meeting area dedicated to the "Women in Pink", who with their testimonies and the sharing of their experiences have raised public awareness and favored a cultural change in the approach to the disease, transferring hope to the 56,000 women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in Italy.


