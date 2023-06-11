The race to the psychologist | International Health

Angelo Fioritti

For at least fifteen years we have had clear signs of a progressive deterioration of mental health conditions in the general population, especially in young people, but not only. This linear trend, with a parallel increase in requests for public services, has seen peaks during the pandemic, but what has been happening for two years now is something different and more difficult to frame. We are witnessing an explosion in the demand for psychological evaluation and intervention, with a trend which, according to initial data, is certainly exponential, incontrovertible and not just Italian.

It is a question that can be better framed in strictly psychosocial rather than diagnostic terms, being the real case history composed of: alienated workers, working poors, boys in search of identity, angry boys, discouraged boys, fathers who fall in love with a young man, mothers exhausted by possessive husbands, parents terrified of their children, couples in the course of devastating separations, new pensioners who do not add up on their existence , immigrants disappointed by what they have found, priests in crisis of vocation, doctors in crisis of motivation, teachers in disarray…. The list could go on indefinitely, with as many categories as there are human conditions of bewilderment, life circumstances which do not necessarily give rise to clinical pictures, but which generally reduce well-being, create “discomfort”, put one in a condition of ” quasi-health“, which can be the antechamber of the disease but also the engine of “resilience”.

Are these situations new? Were there fewer than three, ten or twenty years ago? Is it a bubble created by social media? Anything could be done, but the new fact remains that many go to a psychologist if they can afford it, otherwise they turn to the NHS which can only shrug its shoulders, with all the problems it has. I think this phenomenon is part of a deeper malaise of our society which for at least thirty years has been withdrawing from crucial issues for the life of individuals and entrusting them to institutions or, more often, to the market. Social atomization and disintermediation are the mechanisms through which society withdraws, but if we add to these the collapse of the reputation and effectiveness of institutions (family, school, Church, health care, justice, politics, all have their flaws), here is highways to the market are opened. The corollary of this progressive impoverishment of the social bond is the profound and widespread distrust of the possibility of finding social, political and collective solutions. Let everyone think for themselves, save whoever can.

The pandemic probably has little to do with all of this, but for the purposes of the race for the psychologist it may have played a role. The temporary interruption of everyone’s habits may have given everyone the opportunity to reflect on their lives, perhaps with unsatisfactory balance sheets. Fewer people today find good reasons to continue to grit their teeth in solitude and many more want to understand what game they are trapped in. Young people feel all this in a more immediate and emotional way, but for adults the speech is not very different. While real-life conditions have changed bit by bit, their representation with the pandemic has changed fast. The pandemic may also have “unveiled the deception”, highlighting the inability of global society to prevent, manage, and reassure about serious collective problems.

For example, even if there have been heroics and successes in the fight against Covid, the feelings of frustration and failure among health professionals are very acute and little told. The crisis of the SSN also passes a lot from here, as well as from the scandalous underfunding that has been going on for fifteen years.

So how to deal with this rampant “civilization unease”? First of all, it will be good to understand how much our country actually considers the mental health of each citizen as a specific issue of society and institutions. Should we resign ourselves to the commodification of psychological services, i.e. their exit from health and social welfare, letting everyone find their own way to get a clearer pool in which to swim? If this is not the case, we have to think of it from a public health perspective and the hypotheses relating to interventions of a psychological nature (regardless of the political strategies to combat social impoverishment) can be varied.

There are, for example, areas that the State recognizes as pertaining to healthcare, but in which the NHS intervenes to a limited extent and on the basis of seriousness or income criteria, such as dentistry, physiotherapy, cosmetic surgery and others. The public service, in concert with the local professional orders, could play a role of coordination and verification of the quality of the work of individual or associated psychologists, with whom to agree operating methods and controlled prices, reserving the right to evaluate and send those who he needs.

The positive experiences of “primary psychology” can be strengthened, with psychologists inserted in health homes in line with GPs and CSMs, as well as the few experiences of “health from below”, voluntary action collectives, in which nurses and even psychologists they lend their work in free access for particularly disadvantaged categories.

Employers could give their contribution, prefiguring a semi-insurance system, including the possibility of psychological consultations among the benefits with which they attract a qualified workforce, a solution that is far from infrequent in Northern Europe.

And what about the school psychologists, entrusted to the autonomy of the individual institutes, with often questionable skills and interventions, in the face of enormous possibilities for intervention if inserted in a framework that harmonizes pedagogical, psychological and social network aspects, perhaps enhancing the activism of the associations of volunteering?

We will probably see all the solutions listed above and others confusedly overlap and compete with each other. For now we have the psychologist bonus. And that’s certainly not a great idea.

Angelo Fioritti, former Director of the Department of Mental Health-Pathological Addiction of the AUSL of Bologna.