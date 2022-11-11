The barriers architectural they raise a wall between the “Caetani” high school in Roma and the mother of a disabled student, unable to access the gym due to some steps. The complaint comes from madre of the girl who through the Roman edition of the “Corriere della Sera”Pointed the finger at the school: “They leave the daughter in the classroom with the support teacher while the rest of the class goes to do education physical education. They never communicated this to us situation”.

A situation – according to the madre of the disabled young man – which has been dragging on for months creating problems psychological e you insertion of the girl. But to tell another version of the story a ilfatto.it is the manager Olimpia Tirriat the head of the high school for about a year: “La mamma he knew very well what ours is like school and he knows that his daughter is not left alone in the classroom but a rotation there are some companions who stay with you to carry out business education physical education”.

The preside regrets what is happening, however, does not hide the reality: “It is true that to get in lecture there are some steps which make it difficult for one to access persona disabled. The problem is that ours school it is a former convent and the gymnasium is located where the crypt used to be. It is impossible to mount one slide because it would take up too much space and become dangerous. Unfortunately many schoolsnot only this, they were born in buildings that were used for other purposes and do not have suitable spaces for educational activities as well as presenting limits for disabled children “.

laugh, since she got to high school she has certainly not stood by and watched. She took a pen and paper to write to Metropolitan City to find one solution and just in these days he had a meeting with an engineer of the institution: “Our school has a particular Attention for those in difficulty. Thirty percent of our pupils are disabled. All’Open Day I didn’t hide anything from my parents. We are working to find solutions that don’t show up at the snap of your fingers. Within the funds of the Pnrr which will serve to restructure the school so that he can have the certificate of usabilitywe will also make interventions in the gym to equip it with emergency exits which can also be used to facilitate access for the disabled. It is a matter of time. This girl’s mother had to understand it ”.

A mother desperatehowever, ready to do anything to see her daughter do what all the other companions do: she was even ready to offer one ramp used for climbing by car to school. A proposal which clashes with the rules of a public institution: “Everything here must be regulatedmust be able to guarantee the safety of each pupil. Only one is conceivable ramp can be assembled and disassembled; serves of personal that it does “. A story that is destined not to find an easy solution for a few more months.

