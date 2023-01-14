Home Health The ranking of the best diets of 2023
For the sixth consecutive year, the Mediterranean diet earns the title of best diet ever. To give her the gold medal again 30 experts (doctors, nutritionists and epidemiologists) who helped the US magazine US News & World Report to draw up its annual ranking by evaluating, one by one, 24 different diets.

After mediterraneanwhich has been a UNESCO intangible heritage of humanity since 2010, is the diet Dasha food plan promoted by the American National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to counteract or prevent hypertension.

