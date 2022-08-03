Home Health The ranking of the lightest cheeses suitable for those on a diet (complete list)
Health

The ranking of the lightest cheeses suitable for those on a diet (complete list)

by admin
The ranking of the lightest cheeses suitable for those on a diet (complete list)

If you are on a diet, one question you have certainly asked yourself is: Can I eat cheese? The answer is yes! Provided that obviously they are low-fat cheeses.

But what are low-fat cheeses? Let’s find out together.

Low-fat cheeses and fatty cheeses

For a healthy and balanced diet, integrating milk and dairy products is essential: they are important nutrients for our health, and it is necessary to take them to meet the normal daily needs of calcium, proteins and minerals.

However, there are low-fat cheeses and fatty cheeses. Low-fat cheeses are those containing less than 200 calories per 100 grams, and are usually fresh cheeses (cottage cheese, mozzarella, ricotta, etc.).

Fatty cheeses, on the other hand, are cheeses that contain more than 300 calories per hectogram, and are mostly aged cheeses. Fatty cheeses do not necessarily have to be banned, but at least they must be consumed in a lower dose.

Let’s see together the complete list of light cheeses.

LIGHT CHEESES SUITABLE FOR DIETS

The basic light cheeses (so not those cheeses that also have a light version) are:

  1. Cottage cheese: 4.5 g. of fat in 100
  2. Mozzarella: 6 g. of fat in 100g
  3. Cow’s milk ricotta: 8 g. of fat in 100g
  4. Philadelphia: 11 g. of fat in 100 g
  5. Feta: 20 g. of fat in 100g
  6. Primrose: 21.5 g. of fat in 100g
  7. Stracchino: 25 g. of fat in 100g
  8. Parmigiano: 26 g. of fat in 100g
  9. Fontina: 27 g. of fats n 100g
  10. Provolone: 29 g. of fat in 100g
  11. Emmental: 31 g. of fat in 100g
  12. Caciocavallo: 31 g. of fat in 100g
  13. Gorgonzola: 31 g. of fat in 100g
See also  Here are some diseases that come if you bite your nails: the list

The lowest-fat cheese of all: goat cheese

Goat cheese is cheese instead less fat everas well as being among the most digestible.

Cheeses made with goat’s milk are much more digestible than others, because the proteins contained in goat’s milk have a molecular structure that our body is able to assimilate better.

Goat’s milk is also very similar to breast milkand contains taurine, a substance essential for the brain development of infants and children.

Share with friends …

You may also like

The world in Nightingale is procedural, but every...

Alessia Mancini, the tumor and the operation: how...

The latest The Sims 4 update lets you...

“With crumb or without?”: TikTok and the incredible...

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” PS and...

Slow metabolism? Activate it like this: it will...

“With crumb or without?”: TikTok and the incredible...

JBL Quantum 610 Wireless

The new Omicron 5 symptom strikes at night

Paramount + arrives in Italy from September 15th....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy