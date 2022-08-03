If you are on a diet, one question you have certainly asked yourself is: Can I eat cheese? The answer is yes! Provided that obviously they are low-fat cheeses.

But what are low-fat cheeses? Let’s find out together.

Low-fat cheeses and fatty cheeses

For a healthy and balanced diet, integrating milk and dairy products is essential: they are important nutrients for our health, and it is necessary to take them to meet the normal daily needs of calcium, proteins and minerals.

However, there are low-fat cheeses and fatty cheeses. Low-fat cheeses are those containing less than 200 calories per 100 grams, and are usually fresh cheeses (cottage cheese, mozzarella, ricotta, etc.).

Fatty cheeses, on the other hand, are cheeses that contain more than 300 calories per hectogram, and are mostly aged cheeses. Fatty cheeses do not necessarily have to be banned, but at least they must be consumed in a lower dose.

Let’s see together the complete list of light cheeses.

LIGHT CHEESES SUITABLE FOR DIETS

The basic light cheeses (so not those cheeses that also have a light version) are:

Cottage cheese: 4.5 g. of fat in 100 Mozzarella: 6 g. of fat in 100g Cow’s milk ricotta: 8 g. of fat in 100g Philadelphia: 11 g. of fat in 100 g Feta: 20 g. of fat in 100g Primrose: 21.5 g. of fat in 100g Stracchino: 25 g. of fat in 100g Parmigiano: 26 g. of fat in 100g Fontina: 27 g. of fats n 100g Provolone: 29 g. of fat in 100g Emmental: 31 g. of fat in 100g Caciocavallo: 31 g. of fat in 100g Gorgonzola: 31 g. of fat in 100g

The lowest-fat cheese of all: goat cheese

Goat cheese is cheese instead less fat everas well as being among the most digestible.

Cheeses made with goat’s milk are much more digestible than others, because the proteins contained in goat’s milk have a molecular structure that our body is able to assimilate better.

Goat’s milk is also very similar to breast milkand contains taurine, a substance essential for the brain development of infants and children.