the ranking of useful actions. Food comes first...

There is a definite relationship between some lifestyles and the risk of going through age to a mental deterioration. The good news is that everyone could do a lot to reduce their risk lose memory or to meet a real form of senile dementia with the passing years.

I study

This is indicated by a prospective study carried out in various regions of China and published in the British Journal of Medicine (Bmj), which involved almost 30,000 people observed for 10 years. The study, whose first author is Jianping Jia, of the Innovation Center for Neurological Disorders and Department of Neurology of Xuanwu Hospital in Beijing, showed that the protective effect of correct lifestyles also extends to those who may have a genetic predisposition towards dementia, being carriers of the Apoe 4 allele in the gene encoding apolipoprotein E.

The ranking

Six different modifiable lifestyles emerged as important from the research.
Diet: the most significant result for the prevention of dementia is the correct diet, substantially based on the principles of Mediterranean dietbased on fruit, vegetables, cereals, legumes, fish, olive oil, dried fruit, reduced amount of salt.
Gym for the mind: immediately after comes the maintenance of cognitive activity guaranteed by activities such as writing, reading, playing cards.
Physical exercise: regular physical activity came in third place.
Social contacts: important to maintain a good level of social activities.
Avoid smoking: Cigarette smoking is among the proven causes of 25 different diseases.
Avoid alcohol: the greater the consumption, the greater the neurological risk.

The value of research

These are all well-known measures, but which find important confirmation in this study, given its prospective nature and the involvement of a very large number of people, who have been repeatedly observed and tested over the years using validated tests, such as the Auditory Verbal Learning Test (Avlt) and the Mini Mental State. ‘This large investigation is the first, to our knowledge, evaluating the effects of different lifestyle profiles, Apoe4 status, and their interactions on memory performance over a 10-year follow-up period.’ » emphasize the authors of the research. ‘Our results show that a healthy lifestyle is associated with a slower memory decline in cognitively normal individuals, including those who are genetically susceptible.’ The importance also lies in the fact that the protective lifestyle can be adopted with choices on a personal level, which safeguard not only the health of the brain but cardiovascular as wellgiven that the risk factors for these two areas largely overlap.

