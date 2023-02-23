by Roberto Polillo



The recent investigation by the ANAAO union on the disaffection of medical and non-medical health workers towards their work and their desire to leave the NHS is coupled with the equally alarming fact of the flight of young doctors from our country mentioned by the president of the FNOMCEO Filippo Rings.

A problem therefore that arises on the one hand from the direct experience of those who have already worked for some time in the structures of the NHS and on the other from the certainty of new graduates that work in our public structures, where it begins, would not be satisfying; and for these reasons young recruits seek career prospects abroad that are able to professionally and economically remunerate the efforts made in the long and onerous course of study.

Therefore a process of intergenerational flight that demonstrates how the thread that linked young doctors with elderly doctors is definitively interrupted; a relationship that was the transmission of knowledge and above all training in acquiring the ability to integrate clinical data, discerning the essential ones from those of little significance. An indispensable epistemic work to formulate the diagnostic suspicion with a certain amount of certainty.

A long process of apprenticeship that made working in the lanes extraordinarily attractive, especially if a “master” was in charge of them.

These are the reasons why I will never be sufficiently grateful to the doctors Cicala, Venanzi, Colombini of the Santo Spirito of Rome who taught me with clinical reasoning to critically insert the visible clinical data in that general framework of correspondence to the nosologically clinical “forms” defined by giving meaning and significance to what is shown by the patient

So why do people flee from hospitals and no one wants to engage in this activity?

A simple question to which, however, no one wants to provide clear and direct answers, starting with President Anelli himself.

The first reason in my judgment is the loss of Doctor Status of our country.

A loss of status both towards the managerial component and towards the patients.

The corporatization of healthcare has been a failure. Born to balance the accounts of the ASL, it failed to prevent the bankruptcy of half of the Italian regions forced, then to settle the debts, to long and painful repayment plans.

The general managers, in the vast majority of cases, have not succeeded in the least in combining economic efficiency and quality implementation.

Company accounts have almost always remained alarmingly in the red and services have progressively become poorer and less distributed.

On the other hand, the companies have adopted a top-down management model which, to govern uncertainty, has adopted a governmental method that is assertive and not free from authoritarianism

Doctors have become specialists in top-down processes in which they have no decision-making power. A painting that creates frustration, disaffection and a just desire to escape.

Added to this is the problem of excessive workloads and the transformation of teamwork that I experienced at Santo Spirito into piecework in which hours worked and performance are measured beyond any qualitative assessment of the service performed

The second aspect is the relationship with patients that has become increasingly conflictual. Again for a double component: the implicit rationing of services induced by the cuts in the structures with consequent exasperation of patients who express health needs that they are unable to satisfy and who, frustrated by the long waits, take it out on the operators; on the other hand, the legal medical litigation market carried out with unscrupulousness by firms of specialist lawyers in the sector who push patients to take legal action even for futile reasons and in the absence of rules that punish unjustified litigation

The second reason for disaffection is of an economic nature. Some bontempore still waste time accusing the Bindi law of having privatized health care or penalized doctors. A real bestiality on which I have already intervened.

I want to remind you once again that with the CCNL which resulted from that law, doctors and former assistants were healed, emerging from a situation of true professional mortification and that salary increases were included between 30 and 50 percent! A unique increase in the history of employed doctors which has never been replicated as the following ones were in the order of a few percentage points.

If we had continued to invest in human resources as was done in 2000, today doctors would not seek their fortune abroad and would remain in the country where they studied

These are the issues that few talk about because their resolution requires a profound reform of the healthcare facilities which would primarily displease all the “Bocconians” who govern the healthcare facilities (including representative bodies) and beyond; a new aristocracy that is strongly linked to politics as chosen in a fiduciary way by the councilors and regional presidents. A circle of trust on the part of political decision-makers and the expected generation of consensus in the social body that professional politicians, by vocation and necessity, manage to give up only with difficulty.

Restoring dignity to medical work therefore means making political choices that put the participation of professionals and citizens in the planning and evaluation of services first.

It means breaking with the monocratic power of the general manager by setting up a collegial-type company policy body open to contributions from the various subjects with legitimate interests

It means doing away with regional centralism by giving effective power to individual or associated municipalities that are well aware of the needs of citizens and their territories and which today are silent.

It means giving a role to the Ministry of Health, today in the rank of regulator of a pure and unusable “paper medicine” and to Agenas to create clinical networks that make services uniform in the various regional areas, overcoming in deeds and not in words the monstrous differences that exist today between the north and south of the country.

A process that also involves removing the management of financial resources from the ministry of the economy, preventing savings on health care from being used to raise cash.

In conclusion, the current debate is marred by a series of omissions and unsaid words that are hard to pronounce because they would break the balance built over time.

A silence that has so far been convenient for many but which today is no longer allowed due to the evident risk of collapse of the entire system.

Roberto Polillo

February 23, 2023

