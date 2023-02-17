by Rosario De Falco

Dear Director,

as a laboratory healthcare professional, I have worked for many years (the maximum possible thanks to the unfair Fornero) in both public and private healthcare, going through the times of the mutual societies, the UUSSLL and then the AASSLL.

I therefore allow myself to intervene “for experience” on the interpretations given by dr. Cavicchi, on the “mors tua vita mea” between Italian public and private health.

In my opinion, everything has gotten worse, both for the public and for the private sector and starting with assistance on the territory, the third real bulwark after:

– the care of one’s own health by every single person …

– the doctors of MG against the assault on the diligence of the poor hospitals.

As I was saying, health care has been getting worse and worse, especially in the south (and it is not a coincidence but a socio-cultural evidence, albeit historically obligatory), at least since the “political” management committees were set up with the UUSSLL, with Cecellian division of offices in the same committees which became real parliamentarians allowing parties and unions to get their hands on the chocolate of the great cake of the national and regional health budget, in the corrupt management of public competitions, public announcements, tenders for supplies and much more useful to create political subjection anyway.

This is the real big hustler who continues to be paid, which we all continue to pay and concerns the costs of national politics and local politicians in health care and I would add, unfortunately with the often “yellow” condescension of the trade unions.

Question … can the health system managed politically and therefore subject to national, municipal, regional and other votes, have a corporate-type behavior?

Can a public health system therefore be inextricably subject to market laws? I asked the question and I also get the answer, NO, he will never ever have it!

Rosario De FalcoMaster II level. Health Communication Management

