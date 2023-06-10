The real secret to living up to 100 years is linked to the intestine

The intestine is a complex organ that plays a crucial role in our overall health. In addition to being involved in the digestion and absorption of nutrients, it has been found to host a living ecosystem called intestinal microbiota. This collection of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms plays a fundamental role in regulating the immune system, in the production of nutrients and in the defense against pathogens.

Live to be 100 years old? It depends on the intestinal microbiota

In recent years, the scientists have begun to discover an increasingly evident connection between the health of the intestinal microbiota and the general well-being of the organism. Recent studies have revealed that our gut may hold the key to live a long and healthy lifewith extraordinary implications for the prevention and treatment of disease.

According to recent research conducted by the University of Copenhagen, the secret to a long life could be found right in our intestinal microbiome. THE bacteria specifics present in the intestine can have a beneficial effect on the intestinal flora and, consequently, on our health.

Scientists develop an algorithm to map the intestines (and extend life)

Individuals results more protected from disease linked to aging were those with a healthy gut microbiota. The study conducted in Copenhagen revealed that the Japanese centenarians examined for the research had a “unique” combination of intestinal bacteria.

According to Dr. Joachim Johansen, previous research has already shown that the intestinal bacteria of Japanese elderly people produce molecules that make them resistant to pathogenic microorganisms responsible for certain diseases. This could be one of the reasons why they live longer compared to other people.

The researchers were able to map intestinal bacteria and viruses by developing an ad hoc algorithm. The key to prolonging people’s lives therefore appears to lie in understanding how this bacterial strain can be replicated to eradicate common diseases.