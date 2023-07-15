The Reality of Studying Medicine: Sacrifice, Disappointment, and Regret

Title: Doctor Reveals the Difficulties and Regrets of Studying Medicine

Subtitle: Hospital hierarchies and sacrifices dim the enthusiasm of medical students, says anonymous doctor

Los Medicine students come to college motivated by different issues. Some feel the vocation since they are children, others think about continuing the family legacy. There are also those who access the degree motivated by the prestige of the profession. But there is another reality, that of the students who land in these classrooms because they are good students with excellent grades in the EBAU. These future university students consider that acquiring knowledge in other areas for which lower qualifications are required may be a way of losing an opportunity to have a place in what others so long for and cannot achieve.

Andres Garcia, a fictitious name for a doctor, agrees to narrate his testimony to Medical Writing on the condition of anonymity. He states that his excellent grades and belonging to a family of doctors drove him towards studying Medicine. However, his experience turned out to be far from what he had expected.

Garcia recalls that he thought his path had already been chosen due to his family background in medicine. He believed that his parents’ expertise would pave the way for him. However, the reality was very different.

Despite his initial expectations, the years at university proved to be particularly difficult for Garcia. He sacrificed his mental stability and overall health to complete his studies. The pressure to please his parents and exceed their expectations further intensified his struggle. Garcia admits regretting his decision to study Medicine.

He highlights the system of hierarchies established in hospitals as a major obstacle for new generations of doctors. According to him, doctors get little recognition and are subjected to humiliation and mistreatment. The hierarchical structure not only fails to provide support but also expects doctors to learn tough lessons without assistance. Garcia strongly believes that Medicine is a highly sacrificed and underappreciated career worldwide.

After enduring the hardships of medical school, Garcia made the decision not to pursue further specialization through the MIR exam. He considered it a waste of time and money that would not significantly improve his living conditions. Instead, he chose to study Sports Medicine and Clinical Sexology and Couples Therapy, finding solace in these fields.

Reflecting on his choices, Garcia admits that if given the chance, he would have explored other branches of Health Sciences, such as dentistry. He believes that people generally prioritize their oral health over general health, which leads to better pay and working hours in the dental field.

In declining the MIR option, Garcia has found a sense of peace and satisfaction in his current job. He emphasizes that his decision was driven by the desire to prioritize his mental well-being.

