Arterial hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most important modifiable (i.e. preventable) risk factor for all-cause disease and mortality worldwide and is particularly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Over 1 billion people worldwide suffer from high blood pressure.

Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, the changes of the lifestyle, including dietary modifications, can help return blood pressure levels to optimal ranges and reduce the risk of heart disease. Research has shown that including certain foods in your diet, especially those rich in specific nutrients such as potassium and magnesiumreduces blood pressure values.

So let’s see a list of foods and dietary advice that can contribute to having the right blood pressure levels.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits, including grapefruit, oranges and lemons, have powerful blood pressure lowering effects. They are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidant compounds that help keep the heart healthy. A Japanese study has shown that the daily intake of lemon juice combined with walking was significantly correlated with reductions in maximal blood pressure, an effect the researchers attributed to the content of citric acid e flavonoids some lemons. Other studies have also shown that drinking Orange juice and grapefruit can help lower blood pressure. However, grapefruit and grapefruit juice can interfere with common blood pressure lowering medications, so if you take any blood pressure medications always consult your doctor before adding this fruit to your diet.

Fish source of Omega-3 fats

Omega-3 fats have significant health benefits heart health. These fats help lower blood pressure by working by decreasing inflammation and certain compounds that make blood vessels narrow, called ossilipine. Scientific research links increased intake of Omega-3-rich fatty fish to lower blood pressure levels.

Beets

Beets are vegetables rich in potassium e magnesium. In people with high blood pressure, each 0.6 gram per day increase in dietary potassium is associated with a 1-point decrease in maximum blood pressure and a half-point decrease in minimum blood pressure. A portion of 145 grams of chard contains 0.7 milligrams of potassium, exactly the right dose to lower the values ​​as described. Magnesium is also essential in regulating blood pressure: it helps reduce blood pressure through various mechanismsincluding what blocks excess calcium in the heart and arteriesallowing blood vessels to relax.

Pumpkin seeds

These seeds are small in size, but nature has loaded them with many nutrients that are crucial when it comes to nutrition. They are a concentrated dose of magnesium, potassium and argininean amino acid required for the production of nitric oxide, essential for the relaxation of blood vessels and for the consequent lowering of blood pressure. Pumpkin seed oil has also been shown to be a powerful natural remedy for lowering blood pressure levels: a study of menopausal women showed that integrating with 3 grams of pumpkin seed oil per day led to significant reductions in maximum pressure values.

Pistachios

Pistachios are highly nutritious and their consumption has been linked to regular blood pressure levels. A review of 21 studies found that among all nuts the pistachio intake had the strongest effect on the reduction of both the minimum and maximum pressure values.

Tomato and tomato derivatives

Tomatoes and tomato products are rich in many nutrients, including potassium and pigment lycopene, an antioxidant substance of the carotenoid family. Lycopene has been significantly associated with beneficial effects on heart health, and eating foods rich in this nutrient, such as tomato products, can help reduce risk factors of heart diseases such as high blood pressure. A review of studies from 2017 published in the medical journal Atherosclerosis concluded that consuming tomatoes and tomato products improves blood pressure and may help reduce the risk of heart disease or heart disease-related death.

Herbs and spices

Some herbs and spices contain powerful compounds that can help to reduce blood pressure acting on blood vessels allowing them to relax and improve elasticity.

Coriander, saffron, lemongrass, black cumin, ginseng, cinnamon, cardamom, sweet basil and ginger are just some of the herbs and spices that they demonstrated to be responsible for a potential drop in blood pressure, according to animal and human findings.

Chia and flax seeds

Chia and flax seeds are tiny seeds that are teeming with essential nutrients for one proper regulation of blood pressureincluding potassium, magnesium and fiber.

A study on people with high blood pressure found that supplementation with 35 grams of chia seed flour per day led to reductions in blood pressure in both people on hypertensive medications and those not taking medications, compared with a placebo group. Furthermore, i results of a review of 11 studies have suggested that the consumption of flax seed may help reduce blood pressure levels, especially when consumed in their whole seed form for 12 weeks or more.

In conclusion, along with other lifestyle modifications, such as the practice of a regular physical activity daily or several days a week, adopting a healthy diet can significantly lower blood pressure levels and help reduce the risk of heart disease.

