Daniele Galosso Thursday 23 March 2023, 07:58

TORINO – The countdown to the preliminary hearing of thePrisma investigation, five days before the deadline, experienced a turning point yesterday. Defining it as a twist, after all, would be excessive, in the light of the premises. But so be it. Monday morning, in front of the investigating judge Mark Peakit pm Cyrus Santoriello There will not be. The magistrate, in the aftermath of the filing of the last supplementary documents, in fact communicated the decision to abstain from supporting the accusation in the trial on the accounts of the Juventus. Thus, the colleagues from the pool who have worked on the case over the years will carry on the procedure: the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the substitute Mario Bendoni.

A question of opportunity, therefore, induced Santoriello to take – independently, at least according to the official versions – the decision to take a step back. A decision matured in the wake of the media clamor aroused, in the last month and a half, by some videos in which the Pinerolo prosecutor made himself the protagonist of at least inopportune statements. In fact, during a conference dated 2019, the prosecutor had let slip phrases such as «I admit it, I’m a huge Napoli fan and I hate Juventus” and especially, “As a public prosecutor I am anti-Juventus, because I am against thievery on the pitch». Excerpts that had been around the web and which led Santoriello to withdraw from the process. In an attempt to maintain the necessary credibility of the prosecution, somewhat dusted by the tsunami of indignation mounted when the videos entered the public domain.

