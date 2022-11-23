This explains why salty foods can increase stress levels. We also find out how to intervene and what to do to avoid it.

Recently, scientists fromUniversity of Edinburgh as a result of their studies they made a discovery that is astounding.

Ad increase stress levels can also be i very salty foods. The consequences could also affect health more broadly, with an increased risk of heart attack and the onset of diseases such as stroke and vascular dementia.

The study was published in the scientific journal Cardiovascular Research and funded by both the British Heart Foundation and Kidney Research UK.

The research was conducted on mice and after taking a high-salt diet they found that there was an increase in stress hormone e behavioral changes which led to anxiety and aggression.

What to do to avoid dangers and how much salt to consume

Found that stress hormone levels also increased by 75%what amazed the scientists was also to observe how much a diet rich in salt acts on the brain.

The damage that this causes to the heart and to the vascular system and the kidneys has long been known, but they didn’t know that the activity of the genes that produce proteins in the brain is also increased and that they are responsible for controlling the response that the organism gives to stress.

Matthew Bailey, professor of renal physiology at the University of Edinburgh’s Center for Cardiovascular Sciences, among the researchers who conducted the study, along with other colleagues argue that these data promote a public health policy review regarding thesalt intake.

For adults the amount of this ingredient it should be consumed daily must be less than 6 gramsbut it is found that the actual consumption of the majority of the population is at least 9 grams.

They therefore hope that the agri-food industry will change the quantity of salt present in many products such as industrial foods, ready meals, sausages.

A tal fine they ask for the establishment of much more stringent regulations with penalties to achieve this result of such great importance for everyone’s health.