Home Health the reason makes everything clearer
Health

the reason makes everything clearer

by admin
the reason makes everything clearer

This explains why salty foods can increase stress levels. We also find out how to intervene and what to do to avoid it.

Stress and salty foods (CheCucino)

TODAY’S MOST READ ARTICLES:

  1. Light dessert with ricotta and lemon, easy and very sweet recipe ready in just 10 minutes
  2. How to fill the moka pot without making a mess. Brilliant trick everyone is trying it
  3. How to make snowflakes, the soft and delicious brioche without eggs loved by everyone

Recently, scientists fromUniversity of Edinburgh as a result of their studies they made a discovery that is astounding.

Ad increase stress levels can also be i very salty foods. The consequences could also affect health more broadly, with an increased risk of heart attack and the onset of diseases such as stroke and vascular dementia.

The study was published in the scientific journal Cardiovascular Research and funded by both the British Heart Foundation and Kidney Research UK.

The research was conducted on mice and after taking a high-salt diet they found that there was an increase in stress hormone e behavioral changes which led to anxiety and aggression.

What to do to avoid dangers and how much salt to consume

Found that stress hormone levels also increased by 75%what amazed the scientists was also to observe how much a diet rich in salt acts on the brain.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

stress salty foods
Types of Salt (Photo by monicore from Pexels)

The damage that this causes to the heart and to the vascular system and the kidneys has long been known, but they didn’t know that the activity of the genes that produce proteins in the brain is also increased and that they are responsible for controlling the response that the organism gives to stress.

See also  Covid: Exercise makes vaccines more effective

Matthew Bailey, professor of renal physiology at the University of Edinburgh’s Center for Cardiovascular Sciences, among the researchers who conducted the study, along with other colleagues argue that these data promote a public health policy review regarding thesalt intake.

For adults the amount of this ingredient it should be consumed daily must be less than 6 gramsbut it is found that the actual consumption of the majority of the population is at least 9 grams.

They therefore hope that the agri-food industry will change the quantity of salt present in many products such as industrial foods, ready meals, sausages.

stress salty foods
Sale (Canva)

A tal fine they ask for the establishment of much more stringent regulations with penalties to achieve this result of such great importance for everyone’s health.

You may also like

Mogol: “Good food, nature and music. Here is...

Ancona, cooling “helmets” against hair loss from chemo...

Use of antibiotics in farms: Italy’s sad record,...

Laugh? Serious thing. Let’s find out what’s behind...

New drug approved for the most common non-Hodgkin’s...

Fatty liver, a project of the Polyclinic to...

Covid, to each his own symptom. And sometimes...

Liguria: the return of the flu, schools cut...

The disease with a thousand faces

Psychologist bonus up to 600 euros, who is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy