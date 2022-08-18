Foldable screen phones in the Android camp have become a trend, such as Samsung’s impressive sales of the Galaxy Z seriesthe product has been updated several times.

On Apple’s side, the foldable iPhone or iPad doesn’t seem to be doing anything.

Industry insiders have learned that Apple is not developing a foldable screen phone, mainly because of thin profits. Since Apple cannot produce panels, all screens need to be purchased from outside. Currently, the price of foldable OLEDs is very expensive, and the iPhone needs to maintain a profit rate of more than 50%.

Ross Young, a senior analyst in the field of panel research and founder and CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultant), said that one of the reasons why Apple has not bet on foldable screen phones is still the lack of mature and stable supply chain support, which requires multiple A supplier capable of mass-producing high-quality foldable panels and UTG (Ultra-thin Glass) ultra-thin glass. When there are more suppliers, competition will intensify, and Apple will have more room for bargaining, thereby ensuring profit margins.

Of course, Apple’s attitude in the future may also change, or, like Face ID, it may come up with a more disruptive and innovative solution.

