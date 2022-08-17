Not sure whether to choose an iPhone or an Android phone? A recent survey report shows thatNearly 50% of Android users are considering switching to an Apple iPhone，Mainly because of the two advantages of iOS system security and privacy, forcing Android to switch to Apple mobile phone，Most consumers mostly think Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is safer than Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraAt the same time, the probability of recovering lost data on iPhone is relatively higher than that on Android.

According to a recent survey conducted by Beyond Identiry on the security and privacy of iOS and Android mobile phones among more than 1,000 US users, 505 users are Android mobile phones, and 498 are using iPhone mobile phones. The respondents range from young to old. The average Age is 38 years old. The survey shows that 76% of Apple users are satisfied with the security of the iOS system, but 74% of Android users are also confident in the current use of the system.

The research report found thatMost users will consider the iPhone 13 Pro Max to be safer than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and even iPhone users agree that the iPhone is the safest smartphone they’ve ever usedIn contrast, the security design of Samsung Android phones is also questioned by Android users.

The study also investigated the security of cloud services and password management tools provided by Apple and Android, and came up with the following results:

Cloud Backup Service : 97% of iOS users feel that iCloud backup is very safe, while Android users also think that Google Drive backup mechanism is 94% safe.

: 97% of iOS users feel that iCloud backup is very safe, while Android users also think that Google Drive backup mechanism is 94% safe. Account password management backup service: 94% of iOS users think iCloud Keyring is super secure, along with 92% of Android users that Google Password Manager service is trustworthy.

The market research report also found that,Nearly half (about 49%) of Android users in the United States are planning to switch to iPhones, mainly because Apple updates system security vulnerabilities more frequently than Android, and iOS system security and privacy have huge advantages, compared to Android system security and privacy. Privacy is a big question mark。

Apple will launch a new version of the iOS 16 operating system in the fall of 2022, of which 33% of Android are also attracted by iOS 16 and plan to replace them with iPhones. The reason is that iOS 16 adds two security features, “Security Check” and “Closed Mode”, which can effectively prevent Spyware and cyber attacks.

So which secure unlock do most smartphone users prefer? According to the research report,iPhone users love 6-digit and 4-digit password unlocking, followed by Face ID facial recognition, Touch ID fingerprint unlocking function, but Face ID is slightly better than Touch ID.but Android users are more accustomed to using fingerprint unlock and password functions than iPhone userson the contrary, the facial recognition and iris recognition technologies are not trusted by users, mainly because these two functions are considered immature technologies on Android.

Both iPhone and Android users are familiar with hacking attacks and system security vulnerabilities. A total of more than 40% of users of these two systems have experienced malware attacks or Internet fraud incidents, but iPhone security is better than Android system. The main reason is that most iPhone users have never encountered any form of security vulnerability attack. Compared with the Android system, the system is also 20% higher than the Android system, which causes the system to be hacked or tampered with data.

The survey also counted the number of lost mobile phones in half a year, of which two to three times accounted for the vast majority, but the iPhone lost more than six times more than Android mobile phones. Perhaps iPhone users feel that the iOS system is too safe or the mobile phone is more valuable and easy to lose.

At the end of the report, it also investigated the probability of recovering data on mobile phones, and found that nearly 75% of iPhone users can completely recover lost data, compared to only 55% of Android systems.

It is undeniable that Android mobile phones have a high proportion in the world, but the iPhone also obviously surpasses the Android system with iOS security and privacy rights. These two advantages alone make Android users consider switching from Android to iPhone in pursuit of system security.

In addition, Mr. Crazy also found that the “Transfer to iOS” app on Google Play’s popular rankings suddenly rose to 39. It is obvious that a large number of Android users are switching from Android to iPhone.

To sum up, I want to buy a safe and practical mobile phone. At present, the safest smart phone on the market is only the iPhone, and no other brand mobile phone can catch up.

Source: beyondodidentity

Further reading: